Lauren Boebert Spent Hundreds of Dollars in Campaign Funds at Bar Owned by Her Democrat 'Beetlejuice' Date: Report

Lauren Boebert reportedly spent hundreds of dollars in campaign funds at a Colorado bar owned by her Democrat Beetlejuice date, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Boebert and her date, Quinn Gallagher, were kicked out of a Denver showing of Beetlejuice: The Musical in September, FEC filings showed that the GOP House Rep. spent more than $300 of campaign funds at Gallagher’s Aspen bar.