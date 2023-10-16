Lauren Boebert Spent Hundreds of Dollars in Campaign Funds at Bar Owned by Her Democrat 'Beetlejuice' Date: Report
Lauren Boebert reportedly spent hundreds of dollars in campaign funds at a Colorado bar owned by her Democrat Beetlejuice date, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Boebert and her date, Quinn Gallagher, were kicked out of a Denver showing of Beetlejuice: The Musical in September, FEC filings showed that the GOP House Rep. spent more than $300 of campaign funds at Gallagher’s Aspen bar.
According to the FEC records, Boebert spent approximately $317.48 for an event held at the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in late July.
The more than $300 payment, which was made on July 31, was for “event catering” and was paid for using money from the controversial congresswoman’s Lauren Boebert for Congress reelection campaign fund.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the event held at Gallagher’s Aspen bar in July came just weeks before he and Boebert were kicked out of a showing of Beetlejuice: The Musical in Denver on September 10.
Security footage released by the theatre showed Boebert and Gallagher vaping during the musical performance. It also showed Boebert groping her date’s crotch and Gallagher fondling Boebert’s chest.
The pair were ultimately booted from the show for “causing a disturbance.”
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice,” Boebert’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, confirmed after Boebert and Gallagher were booted from the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater.
“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” Boebert herself later admitted. “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”
But Boebert quickly changed her tune once the theater released security footage showing the congresswoman and her date’s behavior during the musical.
“I was a little too eccentric,” she said. “I am very known for having an animated personality. Maybe overly animated personality.”
Meanwhile, Boebert’s date was later identified as Quinn Gallagher – the owner of the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar.
Although the pair allegedly dated for “months” before the Beetlejuice incident, Boebert suggested that she and Gallagher split after she learned that he was a registered Democrat.
“All future date nights have been canceled and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” she told a reporter at the time.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the revelation that Boebert spent more than $300 of campaign funds at Gallagher’s bar in July also came shortly after she finalized her divorce from her now ex-husband.
Boebert and her ex, Jayson Boebert, finalized their divorce in Colorado on October 10 after the MAGA House Rep. filed a divorce petition in April.