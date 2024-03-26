Victim of Lauren Boebert's Son's Alleged Identity Theft Crime Spree Speaks Out, Demands He Be Held 'Accountable'
Lauren Boebert’s sticky-fingered son should be held fully “accountable” for his alleged identity theft crime spree in Colorado, a victim exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Tamra Sue Ely didn’t hold back her anger detailing how her life was upended when Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, and his crew allegedly hijacked her daughter's wallet from the glove compartment after smashing into their Chevy Cruze.
To make the crime even more heartbreaking, Tyler and his band of misfits allegedly made off with debit cards and cash needed by her daughter Shaya Ely, 33, for surgery to remove a brain tumor, court documents showed.
“It didn’t make things easier for my daughter, that’s for sure,” said the 64-year-old mom, whose credit card was also pinched by the miscreants. “It was one more thing to worry about.”
“I'm just glad they caught whoever was doing it and they should be held accountable.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tyler was arrested on February 27 and slammed with a litany of charges for a series of car thefts that began seven days earlier in Rifle, about 200 miles west of Denver.
Tyler and three underage accomplices allegedly busted in four cars and then used stolen cash and credit cards to on a juvenile shopping spree that included McDonald’s, Starbucks, gas station goodies, and several failed attempts to purchase online merchandise.
Incredibly, Tyler was immediately identified on store surveillance camera wearing a sweatshirt from his mom’s now-shuttered bar, Shooters Grill, according to court documents.
“Shaya expressed she wants the people who did this to her found because she literally has nothing and everything, she had left to her was the $75 in cash, and the money left in her card,” the dogged Rifle Police Officer A. Herrera wrote in court documents.
“Shaya informed me she has a brain tumor and now she does not have the money to get surgery and she will have to go through the process of getting new cards.”
Tamra Ely told RadarOnline.com the theft came at the worst time.
“It was a pain in the a-- for me because I had to cancel my credit card and wait 14 days for a new one to come in,” she explained. “So, yeah it was a pain in the butt and very inconvenient.”
Tyler was released from the Garfield County Jail on $1,250 bail and is expected back in court on April 11 to face four counts of felony criminal possession of ID documents and conspiracy along with four other misdemeanors.
In a statement, Boebert said she wants her son held accountable.
“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," the embattled Boebert said. "I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him."
Tamra did not want to say if she thought the congresswoman’s son would use his connections to get a wrist slap sentence, but she did have a few choice words for his firebrand mother.
“If you cannot run your own household, how are you going to help run the state.”