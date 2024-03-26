Victim of Lauren Boebert's Son's Alleged Identity Theft Crime Spree Speaks Out, Demands He Be Held 'Accountable'

Lauren Boebert’s sticky-fingered son should be held fully “accountable” for his alleged identity theft crime spree in Colorado, a victim exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Tamra Sue Ely didn’t hold back her anger detailing how her life was upended when Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, and his crew allegedly hijacked her daughter's wallet from the glove compartment after smashing into their Chevy Cruze.

To make the crime even more heartbreaking, Tyler and his band of misfits allegedly made off with debit cards and cash needed by her daughter Shaya Ely, 33, for surgery to remove a brain tumor, court documents showed.