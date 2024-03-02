Lauren Boebert's 18-Year-Old Son Accused of Stealing Money From Woman With Brain Tumor in String of Thefts
Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of US Representative Lauren Boebert, was arrested in connection with a series of property thefts in Rifle, Colorado, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The arrest, which took place on Tuesday, February 27, involved a woman fighting a brain tumor who found herself deprived of crucial surgery funds after falling victim to the theft allegedly orchestrated by the congresswoman's son.
The woman, whose identity has been kept confidential, told the police that her wallet, containing essential financial resources, was stolen from her car.
According to the Daily Mail, the victim's cash, debit cards, and her mother's credit card were all stolen.
The situation worsened as the thieves attempted to use the stolen cards for purchases at several locations, including a gas station and a McDonald's outlet. They also tried to order $717 worth of merchandise from Shein.com, as well as $175 at the Kum and Go, and $10.95 from Starbucks.
According to Tyler's arrest affidavit, the woman told authorities she "wants the people who did this to her found because she literally has nothing."
The ID was returned without sender information with a letter that claimed it was found "loose in the mail," the affidavit said — adding how the paper the note was scribbled on was from a Colorado real estate firm.
"'Whoever sent it back wrote a letter saying, 'Found Loose in Mail,'" the Rifle arresting officer wrote.
'The paper they wrote it on was from Aspen Real Estate Company.'
Despite some of the stolen items being returned to her later, the incident had already caused significant disruption to her life, as she now faces challenges in affording the surgery she urgently needs.
Tyler faces more than 20 charges for the alleged incident.
The Colorado congresswoman said her son should face consequences for his alleged actions.
Police said they were able to identify Boebert and the three other suspects in connection with the four separate incidents, including a broken-into Kia Sorrento belonging to Rifle resident Roscely Alvarado.
The victim came forward Thursday to reveal how her car was ransacked, telling local outlets that the theft terrified her and her daughters.
"I sent my older daughter to get my purse from the car and she was like, 'Mom, the car is a mess, everything is everywhere, I don’t know what happened,'" she told KJCT.
"She had my purse in her hand but without the wallet," she continued. "She told me that there was nothing inside of the purse, she was telling me she was scared, she felt like someone from here could have stolen from us and that was making her scared."