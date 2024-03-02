Lauren Boebert's 18-Year-Old Son Accused of Stealing Money From Woman With Brain Tumor in String of Thefts

The woman, whose identity has been kept confidential, told the police that her wallet, containing essential financial resources, was stolen from her car.

According to the Daily Mail, the victim's cash, debit cards, and her mother's credit card were all stolen.

The situation worsened as the thieves attempted to use the stolen cards for purchases at several locations, including a gas station and a McDonald's outlet. They also tried to order $717 worth of merchandise from Shein.com, as well as $175 at the Kum and Go, and $10.95 from Starbucks.

According to Tyler's arrest affidavit, the woman told authorities she "wants the people who did this to her found because she literally has nothing."