Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton's Emergency Brain Surgery Sparks Fear He May Never Sing Again: Report

michael boltons emergency brain surgery ppjpg
Source: MEGA

Michael Bolton's brain tumor could impact his singing talents.

By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Shocking news beloved singer Michael Bolton had emergency surgery for a brain tumor reportedly has friends and medical experts fearing he may never perform again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier this month, the 70-year-old When a Man Loves a Woman singer revealed his frightening health woes on social media and postponed future performances.

Article continues below advertisement
michael boltons emergency brain surgery
Source: MEGA

Bolton announced on Instagram that he underwent surgery for a brain tumor.

"I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me some very unexpected challenges," Bolton wrote in an Instagram post wishing followers a Happy New Year.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," the singer explained. "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Article continues below advertisement
michael boltons emergency brain surgery
Source: MEGA

The 70-year-old singer postponed future performances as he devotes his 'time' and 'energy' to his recovery.

"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring," Bolton continued.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," the singer added before thanking followers for their kind words and support.

While the two-time Grammy winner insisted he is focused on "getting back to performing," medical experts reportedly warn fans they shouldn't count on it.

Article continues below advertisement
michael boltons emergency brain surgery
Source: MEGA

Medical experts reportedly warn depending on the brain tumor, Bolton's singing abilities may be impacted.

MORE ON:
Michael Bolton

"A brain tumor is one of the most dreaded health crises," New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told the National Enquirer. "It can impair function forever!"

The physician explained that there are two types of brain tumors, both of them serious. A benign meningioma tumor is operable but can apply pressure on the internal brain and impair its signals to the body.

"But nothing is really benign if it is inside the skull because of the extra pressure it can apply on the brain," Dr. Fischer noted.

Article continues below advertisement
michael boltons emergency brain surgery
Source: MEGA

Bolton insists he will be 'working hard' to get back on stage again.

The second type of tumor is glioblastoma, which is malignant, usually inoperable, and likely fatal. The grueling recovery from either surgery often carries crippling side effects, according to Dr. Gabe Mirkin.

"Surgery requires removing the damaged area of the brain and must be done precisely because every part removed results in loss of function," Dr. Mirkin explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Both doctors reportedly believe that if areas of the brain that allow Bolton to perform were involved, the outcome could be disastrous!

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bolton's reps for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.