Michael Bolton's Emergency Brain Surgery Sparks Fear He May Never Sing Again: Report
Shocking news beloved singer Michael Bolton had emergency surgery for a brain tumor reportedly has friends and medical experts fearing he may never perform again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, the 70-year-old When a Man Loves a Woman singer revealed his frightening health woes on social media and postponed future performances.
"I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me some very unexpected challenges," Bolton wrote in an Instagram post wishing followers a Happy New Year.
"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," the singer explained. "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."
"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring," Bolton continued.
"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," the singer added before thanking followers for their kind words and support.
While the two-time Grammy winner insisted he is focused on "getting back to performing," medical experts reportedly warn fans they shouldn't count on it.
"A brain tumor is one of the most dreaded health crises," New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told the National Enquirer. "It can impair function forever!"
The physician explained that there are two types of brain tumors, both of them serious. A benign meningioma tumor is operable but can apply pressure on the internal brain and impair its signals to the body.
"But nothing is really benign if it is inside the skull because of the extra pressure it can apply on the brain," Dr. Fischer noted.
The second type of tumor is glioblastoma, which is malignant, usually inoperable, and likely fatal. The grueling recovery from either surgery often carries crippling side effects, according to Dr. Gabe Mirkin.
"Surgery requires removing the damaged area of the brain and must be done precisely because every part removed results in loss of function," Dr. Mirkin explained.
Both doctors reportedly believe that if areas of the brain that allow Bolton to perform were involved, the outcome could be disastrous!
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bolton's reps for comment.