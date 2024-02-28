Mugshot: Lauren Boebert's Son, 18, Arrested, Faces 22 Charges After String of 'Vehicle Trespasses and Property Thefts' in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert's oldest son has landed himself in serious hot water. The 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and hit with 22 criminal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Rifle Police Department confirmed Tyler Boebert, 18, was taken into custody and booked at approximately 2:30 p.m. yesterday following what they referred to as a "string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts" in the nearby area.
Tyler appeared stone-faced in a new mugshot and now faces five felony charges, four for criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims, and one conspiracy to commit charge.
He was also slapped with misdemeanor charges of four first-degree criminal trespassing of an automobile, with intent to commit a crime, four charges of identity theft, possession with intent to use, two charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
In addition to those charges, he faces three petty offenses for theft less than $300.
"This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time," police said. "All suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law."
Tyler is one of four sons that Lauren shares with ex-husband Jayson Boebert.
Last summer, the politician announced she was a new grandma when Tyler and his girlfriend welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
- Revealed: Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Was Arrested After Fight With 18-year-old Son
- Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Arrested on Weapon and Assault Charges Days After Incident at Colorado Restaurant
- 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Looks Disheveled During Arrest After Being Accused Of Destroying House Shared With Ex
Tyler is currently listed as an inmate by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in the county jail. There is no bond amount or release date set at this time.
Tyler's brush with the police comes on the heels of other family drama.
Earlier this month, news broke that Lauren obtained a temporary restraining order against Jayson after she accused him of threatening to harm her and entering the family's home without permission.
Jayson, however, denied wrongdoing and told the Associated Press, "I would never harm Lauren, I just want to move on and be in peace."
As we previously reported, Lauren, a far-right Republican, switched districts in December to avoid an arduous re-election bid, citing turmoil within her brood as another reason for her relocation from Silt to Windsor in her new district.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It's the right move for me personally, and it's the right decision for those who support our conservative movement," she said in a video posted to Facebook.
Lauren said she felt confident the change would give her a "fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family."