REVEALED: Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Accused of Using Stolen Credit Cards to Buy McDonalds and Starbucks Before Arrest
Lauren Boebert’s embattled 18-year-old son was accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase food at McDonalds and Starbucks shortly before his arrest this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Tyler Boebert was arrested and slapped with 22 charges – including five felonies – on Tuesday, new details have emerged regarding the teenager’s suspected crime spree.
According to new court documents released on Wednesday, Lauren Boebert’s son was arrested alongside three juveniles for a string of suspected credit card thefts that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.
The foursome allegedly broke into at least three vehicles in Rifle, Colorado to steal the credit cards and went on to use the stolen credit cards to make purchases at McDonalds, Starbucks, and an online Chinese fashion brand called Shein.
Also surprising was the revelation that Tyler Boebert was implicated in the suspected crime spree after he was caught on security footage at a gas station where one of the stolen cards was used.
An officer reportedly recognized the younger Boebert “based on previous encounters” and because Tyler was wearing a hoodie from Shooter’s Grill — a now-closed restaurant that was previously owned by Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson.
Congresswoman Boebert’s son also allegedly victimized a 3-year-old toddler, a 64-year-old senior citizen, and four others during the alleged crime spree.
Although Tyler’s three suspected accomplices were not identified because they are juveniles, they were listed as a 16-year-old white male, a 16-year-old white female, and a 17-year-old white female in the redacted police report.
Meanwhile, Lauren Boebert broke her silence regarding her teenage son’s Tuesday arrest on Wednesday.
She vowed to “never give up” on the embattled 18-year-old and to “continue to be there for him” amid the 22 charges against him.
- Mugshot: Lauren Boebert's Son, 18, Arrested, Faces 22 Charges After String of 'Vehicle Trespasses and Property Thefts' in Colorado
- Revealed: Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Was Arrested After Fight With 18-year-old Son
- Lauren Boebert's Ex-husband Arrested on Weapon and Assault Charges Days After Incident at Colorado Restaurant
“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” the GOP House Rep. told the Denver Post on Wednesday.
“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track,” she continued. “I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen,” Lauren Boebert concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Rifle Police Department confirmed that Tyler Boebert was taken into custody and booked at approximately 2:30 PM on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Boebert was accused of a "string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts" in the nearby area and charged with 17 misdemeanor and petty offenses including first-degree criminal trespassing of an automobile, with intent to commit a crime, identity theft, possession with intent to use, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was also slapped with five felony charges of criminal possession of identification documents and conspiracy to commit a felony.