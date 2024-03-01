Rep. Lauren Boebert's Son, 18, Allegedly Made Explicit Tape With Criminal Accomplice: Police Affidavit

As we previously reported, Tyler, who turns 19 in March, and his co-defendants — described as a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female — are accused of breaking into cars in Rifle, Colorado, last week and stealing wallets and credit cards.

For his alleged role in the string of robberies, Tyler faces 22 counts in total, five of which are felonies. The charges include criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims, conspiracy to commit a felony, first degree criminal trespassing and theft.

The co-defendants whose names are redacted in the docs allegedly used the stolen loot to make several purchases, including buying gas and food from a McDonald's and a local Kum and Go. Banks noticed some potential fraudulent activity and eventually started declining, RadarOnline.com has learned.