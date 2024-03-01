Rep. Lauren Boebert's Son, 18, Allegedly Made Explicit Tape With Criminal Accomplice: Police Affidavit
Rep. Lauren Boebert's 18-year-old son, Tyler, allegedly made a sex tape with one of his fellow robbery suspects and had previously distributed the tape to another person in their age group, according to a shocking affidavit viewed by RadarOnline.com.
Tyler is not charged with any wrongdoing for the alleged tape but was hit with robbery-related charges after he was ID'd on a store's security footage, the docs state.
As we previously reported, Tyler, who turns 19 in March, and his co-defendants — described as a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female — are accused of breaking into cars in Rifle, Colorado, last week and stealing wallets and credit cards.
For his alleged role in the string of robberies, Tyler faces 22 counts in total, five of which are felonies. The charges include criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims, conspiracy to commit a felony, first degree criminal trespassing and theft.
The co-defendants whose names are redacted in the docs allegedly used the stolen loot to make several purchases, including buying gas and food from a McDonald's and a local Kum and Go. Banks noticed some potential fraudulent activity and eventually started declining, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A $717 charge for fashion brand Shein was rejected by a credit card company.
Tyler was seen on a gas staion's security cameras and was soon identified as he was wearing a gray hoodie with "Shooters Grill" emblazoned on the back. Per the docs, "Tyler's mother, Lauren Boebert, used to be the owner of the Shooters Grill restaurant here in Rifle."
The young dad, one of four children Lauren shares with ex-husband Jayson, was arrested on Tuesday. He was released without bail the following day following a court hearing.
The Republican lawmaker addressed her son's arrest in a statement shared on Wednesday. "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for," she told the Denver Post.
"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," Boebert shared.
"I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."