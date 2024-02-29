'A Family in Crisis': Sen. John Fetterman Slams 'Cruelty' Toward Rep. Lauren Boebert After Son's Arrest

Online critics seemingly took delight in the news of the congresswoman's 18-year-old son Tyler Boebert's arrest, in which he was charged with several felonies.

Fetterman put political differences aside as he made a plea to followers to go easy on Boebert and her family in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

