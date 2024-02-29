Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'A Family in Crisis': Sen. John Fetterman Slams 'Cruelty' Toward Rep. Lauren Boebert After Son's Arrest

Source: MEGA

John Fetterman defended Lauren Boebert's family from online critics.

By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Democrat Senator John Fetterman rushed to defend Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert after her son was arrested earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising move, Fetterman slammed liberals for their "cruelty" toward the Republican amid what he called "a family in crisis."

Source: MEGA

Fetterman addressed online criticism of Boebert's son being arrested earlier this week.

Online critics seemingly took delight in the news of the congresswoman's 18-year-old son Tyler Boebert's arrest, in which he was charged with several felonies.

Fetterman put political differences aside as he made a plea to followers to go easy on Boebert and her family in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Source: @JohnFetterman/X

Fetterman called critics online comments on Tyler's arrest 'recreational cruelty.'

Source: MEGA

Fetterman said the Boebert's are 'a family in crisis.'

"This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds," Fetterman wrote on Wednesday.

The senator then appeared to reference his own history with online bullies after he sought inpatient treatment for clinical depression last year, as well as his clothing choices and political remarks.

"I know the impact this has on children. I'm calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage," the senator added. "We can't ever forget that they didn't sign up for this."

Source: MEGA

Boebert's 18-year-old faces 22 criminal charges.

Critics essentially told Fetterman thanks but no thanks in the post's replies.

"While her son was in lock up, she was literally posting about “the Biden Crime Family." Yeah, no," wrote one X user.

Another chimed in, "I appreciate your sentiment...I truly do, but I think we spent years trying the "when they go low, we go high" route. Safe to say, that did not work...at all."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tyler was arrested and hit with 22 criminal charges, including felonies.

The Rifle Police Department confirmed the lawmaker's son was arrested on Tuesday after what they referred to as a "string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts" in a nearby area.

Of the 22 charges, five are felonies, including four for criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims and one conspiracy to commit charge.

Source: Rifle Police Department

18-year-old Tyler's charges include five felonies.

Boebert released a statement following her son's arrest, in which she cited "public challenges" he has faced.

"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track."

RadarOnline Logo

