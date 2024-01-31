John Fetterman's Wife Walking Away From Social Media After Relentless Backlash Over His Pro-Israel Stance
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, has been taking a hiatus from social media after being harassed by keyboard warriors over his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and other controversial matters.
A new report pointed out that her Instagram account is no longer available and now reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available." Daily Caller also linked to an X, formerly Twitter, which had not been updated since Jan. 18, before two tweets shared on Tuesday.
"I posted several months ago that I would be [taking] a break from social media," one post read today, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I was bored with it … I am a Pisces … it wasn't adding anything to my life … but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?!"
"You guys really are terrible, respectfully," another tweet read with an emoji blowing a kiss.
A friend of Gisele shared in December that her pal was taking a break from the online world due to bullying related to her husband.
"Gisele Fetterman (can't tag her because some of y'all bullied her so much she had to take a social media break — she is not her husband so please be gentle with your critiques," activist Ashlyn Brierre Preaux wrote at the time.
Fetterman has continued to be a vocal and unwavering supporter of Israel, recently waving their flag from his roof after pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside of his home.
The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, said he no longer identifies as a progressive because the movement has migrated into some positions he doesn't agree with.
"I just think I'm a Democrat that is very committed to choice and other things. But with Israel, I'm going to be on the right side of that," he told NBC News. "And immigration is something near and dear to me, and I think we do have to effectively address it as well."
Before that, Fetterman had called out the members of Congress "who rushed to blame Israel" for the hospital tragedy in Gaza back in October.
"Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?" he asked.
The Fettermans have been keeping each other strong in recent months as he was hospitalized in early 2023 for clinical depression. The year before, he suffered a stroke.
While opening up about his battle with depression, Fetterman spoke about doctors advising him to stay off social media while he focused on his recovery on Meet the Press, noting the comments can be ruthless.
"And you know my — my kids are afraid to go back, and they left social media behind and — and we've stopped posting family pictures and things like that," he said. "It's just astonishing that so many people want to take the time to hop online and to say things to a stranger that never did anything to you, especially members of my family."