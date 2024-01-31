John Fetterman's Wife Walking Away From Social Media After Relentless Backlash Over His Pro-Israel Stance

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, has been taking a hiatus from social media after being harassed by keyboard warriors over his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and other controversial matters.

A new report pointed out that her Instagram account is no longer available and now reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available." Daily Caller also linked to an X, formerly Twitter, which had not been updated since Jan. 18, before two tweets shared on Tuesday.