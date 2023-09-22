Senator John Fetterman Gives Emotional Response to Criticisms Over His Disabilities and Casual Attire

During the hearing, Senator Fetterman went on a three-minute rant about his auditory disabilities stemming from a stroke before he secured the Democratic nomination last year.

He tearfully explained his "inability to fully process language" and how it has affected his daily life. Despite these challenges, Senator Fetterman presented an app that allows him to participate fully in meetings and communicate with his family.

This emotional moment comes amidst controversy over Senator Fetterman's choice of casual attire over a classic suit and tie.

Republicans and some critics have targeted him, expressing concern over whether he has the cognitive capacity to dress himself. However, Senator Fetterman has been defiant, mocking those who have attacked him for his clothing choices.