John Fetterman Faces Backlash for Wearing a Hoodie and Shorts While Touring the Collapsed I-91 Bridge With President Joe Biden

Fetterman did not change his attire for the following media briefing, nor did he use notes or a hearing device.

He stated, "Guess what? That bridge was rebuilt in a year well, well in front of time" and referred to the rebuilding of bridges across America.

While he struggled a bit with the word "infrastructure," his brief remarks were coherent and understandable, given his recent health concerns. Critics on social media have criticized Fetterman's casual attire as "embarrassing," leading some to question his mental competency.

Fetterman, who has previously dressed down, has only recently returned to the Senate after a prolonged hospital stay for clinical depression.