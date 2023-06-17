John Fetterman Faces Backlash for Wearing a Hoodie and Shorts While Touring the Collapsed I-91 Bridge With President Joe Biden
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has come under fire for his casual attire during a tour of the collapsed I-95 bridge site with President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Saturday, June 17, the 53-year-old senator wore his signature basketball shorts and a hoodie, causing an uproar from critics.
Fetterman’s appearance follows recent concerns about his health after he stumbled through remarks about the bridge collapse during a Senate Environment Committee hearing just days before.
The I-95 highway collapsed on Monday, June 12, after a gasoline truck blew up. Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey, Representative Brendan Boyle, and Mayor Jim Kenney joined Fetterman at the tour. Biden called the construction effort at the site “all hands on deck” and vowed to continue until the highway was completely repaired.
The collapsed highway has caused disruptions for those traveling on the East Coast’s main north-south road, a vital freight transportation pathway.
Fetterman did not change his attire for the following media briefing, nor did he use notes or a hearing device.
He stated, "Guess what? That bridge was rebuilt in a year well, well in front of time" and referred to the rebuilding of bridges across America.
While he struggled a bit with the word "infrastructure," his brief remarks were coherent and understandable, given his recent health concerns. Critics on social media have criticized Fetterman's casual attire as "embarrassing," leading some to question his mental competency.
Fetterman, who has previously dressed down, has only recently returned to the Senate after a prolonged hospital stay for clinical depression.
Governor Shapiro, Senator Casey, and other officials were dressed formally during the visit.
Mayor Kenney spoke about Biden's phone call to him after the incident, to which the president responded, "I might add if I didn't, I'd be sleeping alone," referring to First Lady Jill Biden being from Philadelphia.
Biden also viewed recycled glass being used in the repair project and spoke to union members before boarding Air Force One to speak at a union conference.
