Silent Witness: Gangster Who Cops say Killed Tupac Stands Chance of Walking Free — Despite Murder Confession by Refusing to Take Stand, Lawyer Warns

Keefe D has been accused of being involved in Tupac's murder.

By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Duane "Keefe D" Davis is reportedly setting himself up to possibly walk free despite confessing to Tupac Shakur's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A legal expert has weighed in on Keefe D's refusal to testify — and how it could help him at trial.

tupac shakur suspect keffe d refuse testify alleged role rapper murder
Tupac was fatally shot in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996.

While Keefe D confessed to killing Tupac to police and the media, his silence could be in his favor at trial, according to attorney Jamie Wright. In November 2023, Keefe D pleaded not guilty to being involved in the murder.

Wright explained that Keefe D's confessions to planning the rapper's 1996 fatal shooting may not be enough to put him behind bars.

tupac shakur suspect keffe d refuse testify alleged role rapper murder
Keefe D pleaded not guilty in November 2023 to being involved with Tupac's murder.

"The prosecution has the burden of proof, and it has to be beyond a reasonable doubt, right? If there's any kind of doubt, then at that point, a jury can say it is not guilty, or maybe they're even hung," Wright told The U.S. Sun.

"The benefit is by not speaking sometimes, juries, they form opinions about you based on what you say or how you present it because they're looking at so many things."

"They're not just listening to the evidence, but they're also watching the person," the attorney added. "By invoking his right to remain silent, he solely places the burden on the prosecution to say, 'We have enough evidence to make this beyond a reasonable doubt,' which is almost, it's not a hundred percent, but it's way beyond 50."

"So it places the burden on the prosecution. They have a lot more work to do if he decides, 'I'm not going to say anything at all."

tupac shakur suspect keffe d refuse testify alleged role rapper murder
After multiple confessions, Keefe D claims he 'made it all up for money and fame.'

On two occasions, in 2008 and 2009, Keefe D explained his knowledge of Tupac's murder plot in police interviews. In his talks with law enforcement, Keefe D allegedly detailed his nephew, Orlando Anderson, fatally shooting the rapper.

Keefe D also detailed his knowledge of the California Love rapper's murder in his memoir, Compton Street Legend, as well as in interviews with the press.

Now, the suspect claims he "made it all up for money and fame" as he faces trial. Wright believes the jury could find him guilty after viewing tapes of his police interviews, which were given as part of an immunity deal.

keefe d jailhouse call tupac murder suspect green light order
A legal expert explained Keefe D withholding knowledge of the murder plot could lead to a hung jury.

When asked if she believes Keefe D would be found guilty, Wright replied, "I would say I'm leaning on the side of the prosecution on this particular one."

"I just think the absence of a statement could yell guilty. But it all depends. I would have to watch his demeanor. I would have to watch how he presents himself while he's sitting there during the trial. I'd have to know who the prosecutors are."

