Vladimir Putin Faces Being Ousted as He Loses Grip and Tries to 'Coup-Proof Army'

Vladimir Putin is being accused of trying to secure his regime by "coup-proofing" his military, fueling speculation about the Russian president losing control over his inner circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the past few months, several prominent Russian figures have been detained; Deputy Chief of the Russian General Staff Vadim Shamarin was reportedly arrested last week, and last month, Yuri Kuznetsov, head of personnel at Russia's Defense Ministry, was taken into custody on bribery charges.