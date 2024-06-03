Embarrassing Blunder: Shania Twain Left Red-faced as She Mistakes Prop for Microphone During Vegas Performance

Shania Twain had a good laugh at herself after mistaking a prop for a microphone during a recent concert in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country-pop icon, 58, was performing in her Come on Over residency at the Bakkt Theater when a fan documented the blunder in a video later posted to social media by Twain herself.

The footage showed the singer grooving to her song, (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!, while holding the microphone in one hand and a shiny pink baton in the other. She accidentally raised the prop to her mouth as she belted out a note, but quickly realized her mistake as she buckled over with laughter, declaring, "Oh my god! That was hilarious!"