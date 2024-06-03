Your tip
Embarrassing Blunder: Shania Twain Left Red-faced as She Mistakes Prop for Microphone During Vegas Performance

Source: X/@ShaniaTwain

Shania Twain had a good chuckle on stage after mistakenly singing into a prop instead of the microphone.

Jun. 3 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Shania Twain had a good laugh at herself after mistaking a prop for a microphone during a recent concert in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country-pop icon, 58, was performing in her Come on Over residency at the Bakkt Theater when a fan documented the blunder in a video later posted to social media by Twain herself.

The footage showed the singer grooving to her song, (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!, while holding the microphone in one hand and a shiny pink baton in the other. She accidentally raised the prop to her mouth as she belted out a note, but quickly realized her mistake as she buckled over with laughter, declaring, "Oh my god! That was hilarious!"

The singer then continued on with her performance, but made a callback to the blunder as she once again sang into the prop — this time seemingly on purpose – eliciting chuckles from the crowd.

Twain reposted the clip on X Sunday, writing, "I'm really glad somebody captured this moment, it's made me laugh all over again."

Fans seemed to find the singer's ability to laugh at herself refreshing, with one person commenting on the video, "The ability to laugh at yourself is a rare commodity," adding, "But you do it with such class."

shania twain tour schedule separate lives husband
Source: MEGA

Fans embraced Shania's ability to laugh at herself as "refreshing."

"Wow Shania having a senior moment!!! Don’t worry you’re still the one!!!!" another fan quipped.

Several commenters also noted it would have been far more embarrassing if the singer's voice had continued to be heard through the speakers despite her not aiming into the mic, proving she was not lip-syncing the performance.

"Haha thank goodness her vocals didn’t keep going when she did that, would have been real awkward," one person wrote. "I actually love when singers make mistakes like this, it’s cute and makes them relatable a bit."

shania twain tour schedule separate lives husband
Source: MEGA

Twain kicked off her third Las Vegas residency last month.

"Brilliant. When SO MANY people these days are relying on tracks for their shows it's so refreshing to see there are still artists who respect their fans and don't cheat them," another echoed.

Twain has been navigating a busy schedule since her Queen of Me World Tour World Tour wrapped up in November and her third Vegas residency began last month.

As RadarOnline.com reported, rumors surfaced that Twain's marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud had become strained by her focus on work, but the star's reps shut down the rumors as false.

shania twain tour schedule separate lives husband
Source: MEGA

Last November, Twain's reps shut down rumors that her busy work schedule was straining her marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud.

The singer has also spoken out about her health struggles after Lyme disease damaged nerves in her vocal cords, forcing her to undergo open-throat surgery in 2018.

"I may not be able to sing forever," she previously shared. "It's possible I might lose it, that it may not last. I guess any prosthetic or support that you get that is synthetic, your body still may give out around it."

