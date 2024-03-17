'Sinking His Own Ship': Former LAPD Officer Greg Kading Calls Keefe D 'Stupid' for Publicly Confessing to Tupac's Murder
Former LAPD officer Greg Kading called chief Tupak murder suspect Keefe D "stupid" and said he "sank his own ship" with his numerous media admissions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The story dates back to the fatal shooting of Tupac in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas in 1996. Recently, Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, already a convicted gangster, was arrested and charged with Tupac's murder.
This revelation has sent shockwaves through the music industry as one of the biggest unsolved murders might have finally been solved.
Keefe, in a twist of events, blames the former cop for his legal troubles despite confessing to his involvement in the murder in a secret interview with the detective back in 2008. This confession, known as a "proffer," has now resurfaced to haunt Keefe, with segments appearing in Kading's book and a TV series.
Kading, a former LAPD officer who delved into the investigations of both Tupac and Biggie Small's murders, is now working on a book that details Keefe's confession of leading the assault on the rap star.
Despite Keefe's public defense that he lied about the murder for fame and money, Kading stands firm in his belief that Keefe was telling the truth during the original interview.
Kading emphasized, "It's not my job to protect Keefe from his own stupidity."
“I never dealt with Keefe in any kind of underhanded, manipulative way," Kading told the U.S. Sun. “Everything was always very straightforward and clear, and when he took it upon himself to go out and start publicly boasting about Tupac, he sank his own ship."
"He created his problems," the former cop explained. "I didn't create his problems for him. He created whatever problems he has currently are the problem."
Prosecutors plan to use Keefe's own words against him during the trial, showcasing the taped proffer as critical evidence in the case.
“When he goes out and tells his story, he has created these problems that he's currently having to deal with," Kading explained. “When I tell the story, it's not a problem for him. I told the story 11, 13 years ago, and there was no repercussions for Keefe.
“He didn't go to jail because of what I did, because if he would've, it would've been 13 years ago," he continued. “So when I told the story, there was no consequences for him other than being judged in the court of public opinion. But when he tells the story, there are consequences for him. And so there's just the reality of the matter is that he talked himself into jail. I didn't talk him into jail.”