'Sinking His Own Ship': Former LAPD Officer Greg Kading Calls Keefe D 'Stupid' for Publicly Confessing to Tupac's Murder

The story dates back to the fatal shooting of Tupac in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas in 1996. Recently, Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, already a convicted gangster, was arrested and charged with Tupac's murder.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the music industry as one of the biggest unsolved murders might have finally been solved.

Keefe, in a twist of events, blames the former cop for his legal troubles despite confessing to his involvement in the murder in a secret interview with the detective back in 2008. This confession, known as a "proffer," has now resurfaced to haunt Keefe, with segments appearing in Kading's book and a TV series.