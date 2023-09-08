Man Who Confessed to Being Involved in Tupac Shakur's Murder Keefe D Branded ‘Dumb as F---’ for Boasting About Crime by Death Row Enforcer
The man who recently confessed to being involved in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder was called “dumb as f---” this week by a Death Row enforcer and friend of the late rapper, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Las Vegas police raided the Nevada home of Keefe D in July, Death Row Records enforcer Mob James spoke out and slammed the gangster.
According to an interview with the Sun, Mob James – whose real name is James McDonald – said that Keefe's “ego and greed” prompted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to revive the probe into Tupac's death roughly 27 years after the incident took place.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tupac was killed after a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas.
Keefe D confessed in his memoir and multiple media interviews that he was part of a Compton Crip gang responsible for hunting down Tupac and providing the gun to Tupac’s suspected killer – Orlando Anderson.
McDonald, who now goes by his given name, shared his belief that Keefe will face charges following an expected grand jury hearing and that Keefe is likely to be convicted of murder.
McDonald also criticized Keefe for bragging about his role in the murder and exposing himself to legal consequences.
“What Keefe did is took it to the extreme," McDonald told the Sun this week. “He got to telling too many people that he did it and that he was a part of it.”
“And I can understand you want to make money, you want to be part of the fame, you want to be in the social media life,” he continued. “But he made a big mistake talking too much. And now he's regretting it.”
“And he should have walked away and lived his life.”
- Case Closed? Keffe D Faces 'Imminent Charges' of Possible 'First-Degree Murder' for Tupac's Assassination, Police Sources Say
- Bullets Retrieved in Tupac Murder Search do not Match the Shell Casings From the Crime Scene: Report
- Suge Knight Could Be Called as a Witness if Tupac Murder Trial Takes Place After Gangster Keefe D’s Home Search
Keefe had previously made a deal with the LAPD as part of an immunity agreement known as a "proffer" deal.
He described his involvement in Tupac's murder in detail to a task force in exchange for not being prosecuted. However, after speaking out in interviews and in his memoir, Keefe's immunity was nullified.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources recently indicated that a criminal case against Keefe D is imminent and that the district attorney is considering first-degree murder charges against the embattled gangster.
McDonald also shared his belief that Keefe's downfall was due to his own "stupidity" and "reckless behavior." He argued that if Keefe had kept quiet about the crime, he would have gotten away with it.
“Unfortunately, after 20-something years, he got to pay the price now because he opened his mouth and continued to open his mouth," McDonald said. “He was dumb as f---.”
“If you know you got away with a crime, why would you talk about it publicly?” he added. "This mother----- keeps saying: ‘I did it.’”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the investigation into Tupac's murder was recently revived after Las Vegas police raided Keefe’s home in July.
The officers reportedly recovered USB and hard drives, photographs, several tablets, an iPhone, and five computers potentially linked to the rapper’s murder 27 years ago.
According to the Sun, Keefe D now faces "imminent charges" in connection to Tupac’s murder.