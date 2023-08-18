Case Closed? Keffe D Faces 'Imminent Charges' of Possible 'First-Degree Murder' for Tupac's Assassination, Police Sources Say

The U.S. Sun claims he is facing "imminent charges" for the rapper's 1996 murder.

Sin City's district attorney is reportedly set to present the evidence to a grand jury next month, two sources allegedly revealed. The Las Vegas grand jury will decide if Keefe D will be prosecuted for Tupac's assassination.

The U.S. Sun's insiders said a criminal case against the gangster is “imminently,” alleging the D.A. “is looking at first-degree murder potentially for Keefe D," based on Nevada law.