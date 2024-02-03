Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Orlando Anderson Allegedly Bragged About Killing 2Pac, According to Retired Compton Cop
Robert Ladd, a former member of the Compton PD Gang Unit, has revealed shocking details about the miscommunication between the Las Vegas Police Department and the Compton PD following the murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur.
The identity of the rapper's killer may have been revealed just days after the shooting in 1996.
In an interview with Vlad TV, Ladd told the outlet, "Understandably so, if I was Las Vegas PD, I would be hesitant to call too because you're like, 'What's going on?'"
"Reggie Jr. is the head of security, and his dad is the head of the gang unit, right?" He continued, "So I would kind of be hesitant too."
So what happened was Reggie Sr. tried to call Las Vegas, like, two times, and they totally, like, blew him off. 'Well, we're not going to give you any information.' They kind of, like, dissed him."
Ladd explained what went down in detail, claiming, "The chief got involved and called their chief or whatever. He said, 'Hey man, we just want to share information, so what I'm going to do is take Reggie Sr. off the case, and we're going to put Ladd and Blondie as your liaisons so you can exchange information.' But days have gone by now, and all we're saying is, 'Come on man, we know the white Cadillac is coming back to the hood. If we knew there was a white Cadillac we would've been looking for it."
"I mean, in that type of aspect, maybe we could have caught him or even, uh, you know, found the Cadillac."
The former cop was asked if the police in Vegas told him who the shooter was, and he answered, "Yeah. Within the next few days, we start getting calls from informants, and our first ones were saying, 'Hey, it's Keffe D. Orlando [Anderson] was a shooter.' They're telling us that Bubble Up and Big Dre were in the car. This is days after informants telling us, and it's not just us. Other people had informants too."
The informants allegedly named all four people in the car correctly.
The failure to share critical information between the two departments has had a lasting impact on the investigation into Shakur's killing.
The miscommunication allegedly stemmed from concerns about potential leaks, which led to a lack of coordination between the Las Vegas PD and Compton PD. As a result, a key opportunity to intercept the car believed to be involved in the murder was missed, as the Compton PD was unaware that they should be on the lookout for a white Cadillac.