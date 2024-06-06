Cougar Madonna, 65, ‘on the Prowl’ After Licking Her Wounds Following Josh Popper, 30, Breakup
Madonna has been kicked to the curb by her latest boytoy, but insiders reportedly claim the pop cougar has licked her wounds and is already on the prowl for her next young beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 65-year-old Papa Don't Preach songbird had her claws sunk deep into hunky boxing coach Josh Popper, 30, for the better part of two years, but sources claim he KO'd their love-in, leaving her in the dumpster, but now she's back on the hunt.
"Madonna took a little bit of a break after she split up with Josh, who pulled the plug because he wasn't feeling it anymore and wanted to enjoy his freedom," a source revealed to the Globe.
"It was a big ego blow, but she's now back to the same old routine where she pretty much auditions guys until she finds the right boytoy."
Sources claim the Like a Virgin singer has been playing boytoy roulette ever since she and director Guy Ritchie split 16 years ago.
"She vowed never to let her heart get too involved after that because she was crushed by their divorce," the tipster noted. "So now she treats her lover the same way she would any other business hire."
Madonna, the mom of six, was married to Ritchie, now 55-years-old, who helmed the current hit The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, from 2000 to 2008 — and also had a failed marriage to Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, 63.
The Material Girl now prefers men around three decades younger and her lover before Popper was dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 30.
"She has a very clear type — sexy, athletic, talented, fun loyal and passionate," the source noted. "She's now giving a French singer a test run and if all things work out he'll be her next boyfriend."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Madonna's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Popper and Williams aren't the only May-December relationships Madonna has had in recent years.
Back in February 2023, it was revealed that the Queen of Pop had split from 23-year-old boyfriend Andrew Darnell.
"t was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time. She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew, but it was never love or anything like that," sources told PageSix.