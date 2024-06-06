Cougar Madonna, 65, ‘on the Prowl’ After Licking Her Wounds Following Josh Popper, 30, Breakup

Madonna has been kicked to the curb by her latest boytoy, but insiders reportedly claim the pop cougar has licked her wounds and is already on the prowl for her next young beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 65-year-old Papa Don't Preach songbird had her claws sunk deep into hunky boxing coach Josh Popper, 30, for the better part of two years, but sources claim he KO'd their love-in, leaving her in the dumpster, but now she's back on the hunt.