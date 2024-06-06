Missouri Sheriff Deputy and Dispatcher Wife Accused of Attempted Child Sex Trafficking After TikTok Account Searched
A deputy sheriff in Missouri and his wife have been arrested on charges of attempted sex trafficking of a child under 12 and attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, according to authorities.
The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said David K. Blankenship, 39, and Karlie Blankenship, 28, were being held without bond in connection with the case, Front Page Detectives reported.
David Blankenship was fired “immediately upon command staff being briefed on the allegations by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol," law enforcement officials noted.
According to Karlie’s Facebook account, she identified herself as a “shift supervisor at St. Francois County 911,” but it’s unclear if she is still employed with the county.
The MSHP conducted the investigation and the charges were filed on May 31, according to court documents obtained by KSDK.
Court documents show the investigation began in March after investigators were told about a TikTok account associated with the deputy that had uploaded a video of suspected child abuse.
- Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged in Two More Murders After Twisted 'Planning Document' Uncovered
- Sean Kingston Released on $100k Bond, Mortgage Used as Collateral After Fraud Arrest
- ‘Thank You’: A Devastated Tulsi Gabbard Breaks Silence on Her Aunt’s ‘Horrific’ Murder After Her Protege is Accused of Stabbing, Beating Her With Hammer
Investigators obtained a search warrant and allegedly found David Blankenship was using the account, which he also used to communicate with his wife, according to court documents.
The couple had “sexually themed conversations” via direct message and shared videos of young girls they found attractive, the documents allege.
The pair allegedly also discussed their sexual attraction to children and “how to locate children that are local,” according to the documents.
Authorities claimed the messages “support the belief the pair were actively planning to sexually traffic a child and use that child in a sexual performance.”
Investigators obtained an additional search warrant, which was executed at the Blankenships’ home, and they said they allegedly uncovered further evidence in connection with the case.
“As these disturbing allegations continue to come to light, Sheriff (Daniel) Bullock, and the entire department, are angered and dismayed at the betrayal of public trust by this individual," the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
The Blankenships were being held without bond: David Blankenship at the St. Genevieve County Jail and Karlie Blankenship at the Jefferson County Jail.