Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime

Missouri Sheriff Deputy and Dispatcher Wife Accused of Attempted Child Sex Trafficking After TikTok Account Searched

tiktok suspects
Source: St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 3:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A deputy sheriff in Missouri and his wife have been arrested on charges of attempted sex trafficking of a child under 12 and attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, according to authorities.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said David K. Blankenship, 39, and Karlie Blankenship, 28, were being held without bond in connection with the case, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement

David Blankenship was fired “immediately upon command staff being briefed on the allegations by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol," law enforcement officials noted.

According to Karlie’s Facebook account, she identified herself as a “shift supervisor at St. Francois County 911,” but it’s unclear if she is still employed with the county.

The MSHP conducted the investigation and the charges were filed on May 31, according to court documents obtained by KSDK.

Court documents show the investigation began in March after investigators were told about a TikTok account associated with the deputy that had uploaded a video of suspected child abuse.

MORE ON:
TRUE CRIME
Article continues below advertisement

Investigators obtained a search warrant and allegedly found David Blankenship was using the account, which he also used to communicate with his wife, according to court documents.

The couple had “sexually themed conversations” via direct message and shared videos of young girls they found attractive, the documents allege.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair allegedly also discussed their sexual attraction to children and “how to locate children that are local,” according to the documents.

Authorities claimed the messages “support the belief the pair were actively planning to sexually traffic a child and use that child in a sexual performance.”

Investigators obtained an additional search warrant, which was executed at the Blankenships’ home, and they said they allegedly uncovered further evidence in connection with the case.

“As these disturbing allegations continue to come to light, Sheriff (Daniel) Bullock, and the entire department, are angered and dismayed at the betrayal of public trust by this individual," the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The Blankenships were being held without bond: David Blankenship at the St. Genevieve County Jail and Karlie Blankenship at the Jefferson County Jail.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.