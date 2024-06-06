8 Times Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marital Tensions Were Reportedly Caught on Camera
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had Some Car Trouble
On May 19, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their appearance during a date night in Santa Monica amid the divorce rumors. Photos and videos emerged afterward, showing the pair conversing intensely while driving.
A TikTok user posted a video sharing what Affleck and Lopez reportedly talked about.
"I'm pretty nice to them, I just think that that's…" the Justice League actor reportedly said, per the video, before Lopez replied, "Yeah but you don't…"
Affleck retorted and told his wife, "K. And your friends have movies together."
"No, that's not…" the Hustlers actress reportedly quipped back before Affleck added, "Yes it is."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Made Headlines After Their 'The Mother' Red Carpet Appearance
Lopez and Affleck looked like they also argued while on the red carpet of The Mother premiere. Although the photo showed them as if they were fighting, a lip reader thought otherwise.
At the time, the "On the Floor" singer reportedly asked Affleck if her white shirt was "showing too much" of her skin. While he stressed she was fine, Lopez expressed her concern again before instructing her husband to come close to her to pose for the cameras again.
Is Chivalry Dead?
In a viral video on X in May 2023, the Air actor displayed a concerned look on his face while walking with Lopez to their parked car. Although he opened the passenger side door for his wife, he surprised everyone when he slammed it on Lopez before walking around to the driver's side.
"the way he closed the door i know she driving him insane," one reacted, while another said, "LMAOOOOO nah Ben tired of her s---."
A third added, "literally the unhappiest, most pressed husband in Hollywood."
Ben Affleck Brought Back the 'Sad Affleck' Meme
Attendees and viewers of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards witnessed the moment the Anaconda actress and Affleck seemingly bickering.
In the clips online, the Gone Girl actor whispered something in Lopez's ear, prompting her to respond to him sternly. At one point, she put her hand to her chest while seemingly instructing him to sit up straight since he immediately fixed his posture at that moment.
Lopez then rolled her eyes and looked down before flashing a bright smile when she noticed they were on the screen with Trevor Noah.
Fans Said Ben Affleck 'Often Looked Miserable'
Aside from the Grammys incident, Affleck has been spotted looking gloomy and miserable during outings with or without Lopez.
One source previously said the paparazzi had something to do with his usual facial expression.
"Ben and Jen are doing very well... A lot of the times we see Ben upset, it's because he just hates the paps always following him and Jen," said the insider.
Ben Affleck Reacted to Jennifer Lopez's Decision to Share His Love Letters
After his wedding to Lopez, Affleck has been open about his desire to have a private life.
"When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life," he said in the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did. I very much did object to it."
The Argo actor continued, "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media. And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."
They Seemed to Have a Dispute at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere
As Lopez's documentary delved into her relationship and marriage to Affleck, the Good Will Hunting star was reportedly surprised when his letters to her got featured in the project.
"Ben would love for the outside world not to know about his love letters, but he is a romantic, and as much as he loved Jennifer, he never got over JLo," a source told the Daily Mail.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Had More Road Feuds
In May 2023, the shared photos and videos showing Lopez and Affleck arguing while driving in Beverly Hills. In the published update, Affleck was seen wagging his fingers at his wife while looking frustrated, fueling speculations there could be tensions in their marriage.
Meanwhile, Lopez was seen looking quiet as she listened to Affleck during the alleged heated conversation.