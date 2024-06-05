'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Facing Assault and Resisting Arrest Charges, Lawyer Says 'Minor Incident' Was Blown Out of Proportion
Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has been hit with shocking charges including "simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest" on June 2, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A municipal summons that was issued revealed the charges against her. According to reports, the MTV personality was arrested at 11 PM this past Sunday at her Freehold, New Jersey, home.
There was claimed to be an incident that took place which required a visit from the Freehold Township Police Department, a law enforcement source told The Sun.
Her lawyer spoke out on Wednesday and said it was merely a "minor incident" being blown out of proportion.
It was noted there is no indication her fiancé Vinny Tortorella was involved in any way at this time. Vinny does not have any charges against him from June 2, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Specific details were not provided. Pivarnick was not taken to jail because she was released on summons and given a ticket due to the circumstances.
Her attorney, James Leonard, told TMZ in a statement that it would soon be handled.
"This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time," Leonard shared.
Looking ahead, Pivarnick has a court date up ahead in late July.
Just last year, the reality star opened up about her relationship at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York City, telling In Touch they had been "fighting a lot" and she was reconsidering getting married.
They met on Instagram and Angelina later introduced her new partner to her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars during a September 2022 episode. Fans got to see the moment he proposed in April 2023.
Vinny made his debut on the show during season 6 as their romance got more serious.
"Things have been heating up between us and we're definitely moving along in our relationship," Angelina told viewers about their budding romance in a confessional. "He's from Staten Island and yes, his name is Vinny. What are the f---ing odds of that."