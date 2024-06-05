Kelly Osbourne's Confession: Past Drug and Alcohol Use 'Pickled' My Body
Kelly Osbourne recently confessed that her past drug and alcohol use has left her body "pickled," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The English media personality, 39, recounted her inebriated past with parents Ozzy and Sharon, as well younger brother, Jack, 38, on the latest episode of her family's podcast, The Osbournes.
The show featured an emergency doctor as a guest for a health-themed discussion, and at one point, the topic of conversation turned to colon cancer, which Kelly's mom was diagnosed with in 2002. Sharon, 71, revealed she had a preventative double mastectomy in 2012 and is now in remission.
"Colon [cancer] is very common," Sharon said, with her daughter chiming in, "And it takes so many women out because women don't think to get checked."
Kelly then joked, "I’m hoping that I’ve embalmed myself so I don’t ever get cancer," adding, "I'm pickled from all the drugs and alcohol for sure."
"It runs in the family, apple doesn't fall far from the tree," Kelly continued. Jack replied, "I'm no doctor, but I don’t think it works that way."
Kelly then added, "In all seriousness, like no jokes, if I was to get anything, because me and mum are so similar in all of our health stuff, that's the one thing that I am definitely getting checked for, is colon cancer."
"And you're at the age where you have to do it now," her mom added.
Later on in the show, she recalled once consuming a beverage that she "didn't know had been laced with LSD," explaining, "It was f---ing horrible and I will never do it again."
When she asked her musician dad — who faced his own past addiction battles — "Has anyone ever drugged you?" Ozzy, 75, drew laughter from the group as he answered in jest, "Yeah, me."
Kelly's addiction struggles have been no secret, as the former reality TV star was in and out of rehab for years. In late 2021, following four years of sobriety, RadarOnline.com broke the news that she had checked into a facility for the seventh time after she admitted to relapsing over a "nervous breakdown" at the start of the year.
"This past year has been the hardest year of my life," she told her Instagram followers at the time. "I was compliantly and and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again."
The media personality claimed to have maintained her sobriety since leaving the center in Austin, Texas, and returning to her Los Angeles, California home in 2022.