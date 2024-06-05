Kelly Osbourne's Confession: Past Drug and Alcohol Use 'Pickled' My Body

Kelly Osbourne recently confessed that her past drug and alcohol use has left her body "pickled," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The English media personality, 39, recounted her inebriated past with parents Ozzy and Sharon, as well younger brother, Jack, 38, on the latest episode of her family's podcast, The Osbournes.

The show featured an emergency doctor as a guest for a health-themed discussion, and at one point, the topic of conversation turned to colon cancer, which Kelly's mom was diagnosed with in 2002. Sharon, 71, revealed she had a preventative double mastectomy in 2012 and is now in remission.