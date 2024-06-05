Case Dismissed: Gypsy Rose Defamation Lawsuit Against Blogger Comes to Screeching Halt

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's lawsuit against blogger April Johns stemming from their past media partnership was dropped by a court in Missouri on Wednesday.

RadarOnline.com obtained case documents that show the matter was dismissed because the "venue is not proper in Livingston County." We reached out to Blanchard's lawyer as well as Johns — who goes by the name Franchesca or Fancy Macelli on social media — for comment.

Blanchard's father, Rod, stepmother Kristy, and stepsister Mia filed the lawsuit last month, accusing Johns of defamation, fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and false light.