Off the Rails: 8 Celebrities With Children Who Went to Rehab
Bruce Willis
Tallulah Willis has been open about her eating disorder and substance abuse struggles for years, admitting she also took everyone with her to share her experiences at the rehab.
In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's youngest daughter shared more details about her issues and the way she learned how to love herself.
"I recall very specifically: I was in a New York hotel room when I was 13 (before social media was such a huge thing), looking at a photo of myself online," she said. "I broke down in tears as I started to read the comments."
Tallulah continued, "I thought, I am a hideous, disgusting-looking person. I might be nice and I might be kind, but I'm a really unattractive human being. In that moment, a switch flipped. It wasn't about the anonymous cyberbullies—I became my own worst critic."
Years later, she admitted herself to Driftwood Recovery for her eating disorder — body dysmorphic disorder — which she was diagnosed with when she was only 13.
Cher
The buzz about Cher allegedly kidnapping her son, Elijah Blue Allman, emerged in 2023 when a longtime friend divulged the details of the reported incident. The source told Page Six that the If I Could Turn Back Time singer allegedly hired four men to help her get Elijah from a hotel room after he relapsed.
"Cher is an amazing mother, in all the years I've known her, I've only seen her be the best, most amazing, giving mother," the insider continued.
However, Cher denied the alleged kidnapping and said she "would not say" either way.
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi and the whole family almost mourned Stephanie Rose Bongiovi nearly died in 2012. She was found in her dorm room at Hamilton College at that time following a heroin overdose.
"It was my worst moment as a father," Jon opened up about the incident in his interview with Metro. "The first thing she said was, 'I'm all right,' but then she said this is what happened. You wake up, you shake it off and put your shoes on and say okay, I am on the way home."
According to sources, Stephanie Rose's parents had no idea she was doing heroin "or she would have been in rehab" before the incident.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas' youngest son with Anne Buydens, Eric Douglas, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 6, 2004. The coroner's office ruled his death as "acute intoxication" due to the combined effects of painkillers, tranquilizers, and alcohol.
Years before his death, Eric visited a rehab facility in 1996 but felt things worsened after he was prescribed medications despite his alcohol abuse. He underwent another addiction treatment at a New York rehab facility weeks before his passing.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage's child with Christina Fulton, Weston Cage, had countless run-ins that led him to be on a psychiatric hold. One of the incidents happened in 2011 when Weston got involved in a violent incident outside a Hollywood restaurant.
"I do not want him with Nicolas Cage," Fulton said. "I do not want him in that care. That is not the care my son needs."
Following the arrest, Fulton's representative confirmed Weston's admission to a top-rated rehab center for a week.
"Weston is getting the help and support that he needs during this time," the representative said. "We are all hoping that he will be able to do it respectfully, in peace."
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne had endured rehab stays several times to help herself and her addiction problems.
"I believe everybody should have therapy. Your mind, body, and soul are the full package. I try and go once a week," she said of her weekly therapy in her memoir There is No F------ Secret: Letters From a Badass B----. "What I've learned is that no amount of therapy or medication is going to work unless you want it to. Until you want to be a good person, you will never be one."
After replacing, Kelly finally found a way to stay sober and manage her sanity.
Robert Downey Sr.
Robert Downey Sr.'s son, Robert Downey Jr., is now one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, but he went through worse before getting back his spot in Hollywood. Amid his successful early career in Hollywood, the Dolittle actor started using substances again and got in trouble with the law several times. He was arrested for his bizarre behavior fueled by drugs while also going in and out of rehab.
The Iron Man actor admitted himself to different state institutions, including Wavelengths International.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, started his first stint in rehab when he was 17. However, he relapsed as soon as he was discharged, leading him to lose his way. Chet then checked himself into rehab again for the second time, and things finally hit him afterward.
"I was at the lowest point in my life, completely lost. To the point where the hysteria went beyond the limits I knew. They wrecked me psychologically," he said of his struggles. "I was totally out of control. I wouldn't change my situation for anything. I love my parents. There are a lot of perks, but sometimes it can be quite strange."