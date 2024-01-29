Off the Rails: 8 Celebrities With Children Who Went to Rehab

Tallulah Willis has been open about her eating disorder and substance abuse struggles for years, admitting she also took everyone with her to share her experiences at the rehab.

In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's youngest daughter shared more details about her issues and the way she learned how to love herself.

"I recall very specifically: I was in a New York hotel room when I was 13 (before social media was such a huge thing), looking at a photo of myself online," she said. "I broke down in tears as I started to read the comments."

Tallulah continued, "I thought, I am a hideous, disgusting-looking person. I might be nice and I might be kind, but I'm a really unattractive human being. In that moment, a switch flipped. It wasn't about the anonymous cyberbullies—I became my own worst critic."

Years later, she admitted herself to Driftwood Recovery for her eating disorder — body dysmorphic disorder — which she was diagnosed with when she was only 13.