'Going Through the Motions': J Lo and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Phase Has 'Worn Off' After Whirlwind Romance Due to High-Paced Lifestyle
The rose-colored glasses are coming off for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nearly two years after tying the knot, according to a sensational report.
Insiders close to Bennifer said she appeared downcast and not her usual "bubbly" self despite putting on a brave face for cameras at the premiere of her new Netflix film, Atlas, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on May 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"There weren't a lot of big smiles, even for photographers," an eyewitness told Us Weekly, noting that Lopez did have her wedding band on but not her stunning 8.5-carat diamond engagement ring. "It seemed like she was just going through the motions."
Lopez will soon hit the road for her This Is Me…Now Tour on June 26 in Florida.
A source close to the power couple said Affleck "doesn't agree" with J Lo's hustle and bustle lifestyle and has felt "worn down" by their marriage despite them both loving each other.
RadarOnline.com has heard that Lopez is in crisis mode over rumors of her marriage crumbling, but sources connected to J Lo denied the claims, calling it "pretty ridiculous" and "silly."
Earlier today, the Argo star was spotted bringing his son Samuel to school in L.A. amid rumors he is living apart from Lopez. Affleck has continued to cordially coparent with ex Jennifer Garner, who is apparently throwing her support behind the couple working things out.
Affleck shares three children with Garner: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex Mark Anthony.
- J Lo in Denial: Wild Claims of ‘Screaming Fits’ and ‘Panicked Calls’ as ‘DIVORCE OF THE CENTURY’ From Ben Affleck Looms Large
- Communication Issues, Personality Clashes and Oversharing: Inside Bennifer's Doomed Marriage — Pals Reveal How It All Went Wrong in Just 22 Months
- Jennifer Lopez's Latest Blow: $1M-Per-Show Deal for Las Vegas Residency in Jeopardy as New Album, Concert Tour Flops
"J Lo has come to accept that Jen will always be a huge influence on Ben," an insider previously told us. "Even if they're not married, he still values Jen's opinion and respects her."
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement.
The pair exchanged their vows in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, later celebrating their union with another romantic ceremony in front of friends and family at his Georgia estate.
If they do part ways down the line, Affleck and Lopez reportedly have a prenup. J Lo is worth $400 million and Affleck has his own $150 million fortune.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The insider noted they will "try to keep things as amicable as possible because of the kids."