'Going Through the Motions': J Lo and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Phase Has 'Worn Off' After Whirlwind Romance Due to High-Paced Lifestyle

"There weren't a lot of big smiles, even for photographers," an eyewitness told Us Weekly, noting that Lopez did have her wedding band on but not her stunning 8.5-carat diamond engagement ring. "It seemed like she was just going through the motions."

Lopez will soon hit the road for her This Is Me…Now Tour on June 26 in Florida.

A source close to the power couple said Affleck "doesn't agree" with J Lo's hustle and bustle lifestyle and has felt "worn down" by their marriage despite them both loving each other.