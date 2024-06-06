Joe Biden Unable to Focus on Job Because He Is Worried and Obsessed About Son Hunter’s Gun Trial: Sources
Joe Biden was said to be “distracted” from his job as president as he worries and obsesses over his embattled son’s federal gun trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial kicked off in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, sources close to President Biden said that the commander-in-chief was “distracted” by the proceedings.
President Biden, who is currently in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, has reportedly spent much of his trip “texting and calling” family members for updates about Hunter’s trial.
The president has also reportedly reached out to Hunter himself, although several White House aides initially hoped that the trip to France would “help Biden obsess a little less about the trial” – especially because Biden’s “advisers know [the trial] will never be far from his mind.”
“He is a dad no matter what job he has or where in the world he is,” one White House insider said regarding President Biden amid Hunter’s federal gun trial, according to Politico.
“He’ll always be thinking and worrying about Hunter,” the insider added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s federal gun trial kicked off with jury selection on Monday in Wilmington.
The embattled first son faces three federal charges connected to his purchase of a handgun back in October 2018 – including one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
President Biden released a statement on Monday when his son’s federal trial kicked off. He acknowledged that while he is the leader of the United States, he is also a father.
“I am the president, but I am also a dad,” President Biden said earlier this week.
“As president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases,” President Biden continued. “But as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”
Washington, D.C. insider Kate Andersen Brower explained that Hunter’s federal gun trial was “not a good look” for President Biden – especially with only five months to go before this year’s general election on November 5.
Brower also acknowledged that Hunter’s federal trial must be “difficult” and “taxing” for President Biden on both a political and personal level.
“It’s going to be very difficult on a personal level for Biden,” Brower said after Hunter's federal gun trial kicked off in Delaware on Monday. “He has experience trying to wall off his personal life from his public life, but it’s his only living son.”
“It’s got to be very taxing,” she added.