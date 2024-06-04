Revealed: Joe Biden Considered NOT Seeking Reelection to ‘Ease the Burden’ on Gun-Toting, Drug Addicted Son Hunter

President Joe Biden considered not running for reelection to ease the burden on his troubled son Hunter Biden, whose highly publicized legal issues and struggles with drug addiction have led to plenty of scrutiny from his father's most outspoken critics, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Four insiders with knowledge of the matter told Politico that Biden and his family were involved in brief discussions early in his term about not seeking reelection. But Biden's worries over the spotlight his career has cast on his family were allayed when they, including Hunter, encouraged him to run again.