Revealed: Joe Biden Considered NOT Seeking Reelection to ‘Ease the Burden’ on Gun-Toting, Drug Addicted Son Hunter

President Joe Biden considered not running for reelection to ease the burden on his troubled son Hunter Biden.

Jun. 4 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden considered not running for reelection to ease the burden on his troubled son Hunter Biden, whose highly publicized legal issues and struggles with drug addiction have led to plenty of scrutiny from his father's most outspoken critics, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Four insiders with knowledge of the matter told Politico that Biden and his family were involved in brief discussions early in his term about not seeking reelection. But Biden's worries over the spotlight his career has cast on his family were allayed when they, including Hunter, encouraged him to run again.

Hunter faces three federal charges for allegedly purchasing a firearm while he was addicted to crack cocaine and lying about his drug use on an official form. His gun trial began on Monday in the Bidens' Wilmington, Delaware hometown.

He was also indicted last year on nine tax-related charges, including three felony and six misdemeanor offenses, alleging that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2016. That trial, which was originally scheduled for June, has since been delayed and will now take place in September in Los Angeles.

The president has reportedly become increasingly concerned about his son's trial over the past several weeks, fearing that the proceedings could endanger Hunter's sobriety and regularly calling family members to check on his mood.

The elder Biden visited Hallie Biden, the widow of his late son Beau Biden, last week ahead of the ninth anniversary of Beau's death on May 30. Although Hallie began a romantic relationship with Hunter after Beau's death and is expected to be called to testify, the White House maintained that the president was there to honor Beau and did not discuss Hunter's trial.

"He carries so much worry and grief about his family all the time, and it’s especially there now,” a source close to the president said. “Seeing Hallie up there will be hard.”

“There is always some risk, no matter how small, for the trial to impact the president if it ends up in the headlines every day,” added veteran Democratic strategist Basil Smikle. “But what helps him is that his son has shown contrition while Donald Trump has not. That split screen for the voter is very important.”

The president reportedly checks on Hunter with a call or a text every day and has occasionally expressed frustration that he believes his son has been singled out because of his last name.

“The trial probably won’t hurt Biden and, if anything, shows how fair he has been in letting his government carry out the prosecution,” said GOP strategist Susan Del Percio. “But it is going to be emotionally draining, and maybe the president gets distracted and says something he shouldn’t. That’s the risk.”

