Hunter Biden's Stripper Ex-GF Testifies Drug-Addicted First Son Smoked Crack EVERY 20 MINUTES During Wild Hotel Sex Binges
Hunter Biden's ex-girlfriend testified in court this week and shared several shocking claims about the embattled first son’s illicit drug habits, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Hunter’s federal gun trial kicked off in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday, the prosecution called Zoe Kestan to the witness stand to testify on Wednesday.
Kestan, a former sex worker-turned-entrepreneur, described in court how she allegedly witnessed President Joe Biden’s son smoke crack cocaine every 20 minutes during several wild hotel sex binges that the pair shared in 2017 and 2018, according to The Sun.
Kestan, who now runs the marijuana paraphernalia company Weeds---, also recounted how she and Hunter first met in a New York strip club in Dec. 2017.
According to Kestan, the pair’s meeting that December led to a short on-again-off-again relationship that was filled with wild nights and drug-fueled encounters in various hotels across the United States.
The 30-year-old’s testimony also highlighted how Hunter's behavior remained consistent even while under the influence of illicit drugs.
Kestan recalled one alleged incident in September 2018 – just weeks before Hunter purchased the Colt Cobra revolver at the center of the federal gun trial – where she allegedly saw President Biden’s son engage in illegal drug use.
“I’ll always be an addict,” Hunter reportedly wrote to Kestan in one text message dated November 2018.
Meanwhile, Kestan was not the only witness to take the stand and testify in Hunter’s federal trial on Wednesday.
Gordon Cleveland – a gun owner who reportedly sold Hunter the Colt Cobra revolver – testified that he witnessed the embattled first son deny his drug use during the background questioning for a federal gun form.
- Joe Biden Unable to Focus on Job Because He Is Worried and Obsessed About Son Hunter’s Gun Trial: Sources
- 'False Statements': Hunter and James Biden Referred to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution
- Revealed: Joe Biden Considered NOT Seeking Reelection to ‘Ease the Burden’ on Gun-Toting, Drug Addicted Son Hunter
Flash forward to later in Wednesday’s criminal proceedings, and the trial reportedly took another dramatic turn when FBI agent Erika Jensen revealed several additional messages that Hunter exchanged with his former sister-in-law and ex-lover, Hallie Biden.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hunter reportedly admitted to illegal drug use in the messages to Hallie Biden – including one where he wrote about “sleeping on a car smoking crack.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the shocking revelations shared by Kestan, Cleveland, and Jensen on Wednesday came just three days into Hunter’s federal gun trial.
President Biden’s son faces three federal charges connected to his purchase of a handgun back in October 2018 – including one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearm licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
Hunter returned to the Wilmington court on Thursday morning for the fourth day of his ongoing criminal trial.
The embattled first son was spotted walking into court on Thursday alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.
Hunter was also reportedly spotted holding Beautiful Things – his 2021 memoir which focused heavily on his struggle with, and battle to overcome, drug addiction.