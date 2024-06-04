Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, exploded at former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler in a heated confrontation outside the courtroom where her husband is on trial for federal gun charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s---," she told Ziegler after approaching him in the hallway during a break from the court proceedings in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, NBC News reports.