Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics

'Nazi Piece of S---': Hunter Biden's Wife Trashes Former Trump Aide in Dramatic Confrontation Outside Gun Trial

melissa biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden's wife Melissa Cohen Biden confronted former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler outside her husband gun trial.

By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, exploded at former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler in a heated confrontation outside the courtroom where her husband is on trial for federal gun charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s---," she told Ziegler after approaching him in the hallway during a break from the court proceedings in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden gun trial hits snag jurors fail appear opening statements
Source: MEGA

Hunter sued Ziegler in September 2023, claiming he violated state and federal laws by publishing thousands of leaked emails, photos, and videos from his laptop online.

Hunter sued Ziegler in September 2023, claiming he violated state and federal laws by publishing thousands of leaked emails, photos, and videos from his laptop online in an effort to embarrass Joe Biden weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Ziegler has attended both days of Hunter's criminal trial, in which the troubled first son is accused of illegally purchasing a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine in 2018 and lying about his drug use on an official form.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden helped hire two aides mishandle joe biden classified docs
Source: MEGA

The troubled first son is accused of illegally purchasing a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine in 2018 and lying about his drug use on an official form.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Ziegler did not respond when Melissa confronted him in the hallway, he told NBC News afterwards, "It's sad. I've been sitting here the whole time and haven't approached anyone."

"For the record, I'm not a Nazi. I'm a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven't said one thing to them," he added, going on to say that it was "prudent" for him to attend the trial and calling Hunter's lawsuit against him "completely frivolous."

MORE ON:
POLITICS
Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden wife melissa wants out of marriage
Source: MEGA

Hunter and Melissa Cohen Biden met in 2019 and tied the knot just six days later.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter and Melissa Cohen Biden met in 2019 and tied the knot just six days later. "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day," Hunter told ABC News at the time.

During the trial's opening statements, Hunter's defense attorney Abbe Lowell told the jury that Melissa played a crucial role in helping Hunter get sober.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden judge block defense evidence witness eve gun trial
Source: MEGA

The president has reportedly become increasingly concerned about his son's trial over the past several weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The president has reportedly become increasingly concerned about his son's trial over the past several weeks, fearing that the stress of the legal battle could endanger Hunter's sobriety and regularly calling to check on him.

Last year, Hunter was also indicted on nine tax-related charges, alleging that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2016. That trial, which was originally also scheduled to begin in June, has since been delayed until September.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.