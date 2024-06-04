'Nazi Piece of S---': Hunter Biden's Wife Trashes Former Trump Aide in Dramatic Confrontation Outside Gun Trial
Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, exploded at former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler in a heated confrontation outside the courtroom where her husband is on trial for federal gun charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s---," she told Ziegler after approaching him in the hallway during a break from the court proceedings in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, NBC News reports.
Hunter sued Ziegler in September 2023, claiming he violated state and federal laws by publishing thousands of leaked emails, photos, and videos from his laptop online in an effort to embarrass Joe Biden weeks before the 2020 presidential election.
Ziegler has attended both days of Hunter's criminal trial, in which the troubled first son is accused of illegally purchasing a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine in 2018 and lying about his drug use on an official form.
Although Ziegler did not respond when Melissa confronted him in the hallway, he told NBC News afterwards, "It's sad. I've been sitting here the whole time and haven't approached anyone."
"For the record, I'm not a Nazi. I'm a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven't said one thing to them," he added, going on to say that it was "prudent" for him to attend the trial and calling Hunter's lawsuit against him "completely frivolous."
- Dr. Phil Calls for President Biden to Dismiss Trump's Hush Money Conviction: 'End This Craziness and Save the Collective Soul' of America
- Revealed: Joe Biden Considered NOT Seeking Reelection to ‘Ease the Burden’ on Gun-Toting, Drug Addicted Son Hunter
- Hunter Biden's Bombshell Federal Gun Trial Hits First Snag as Jurors Fail to Appear for Opening Statements
Hunter and Melissa Cohen Biden met in 2019 and tied the knot just six days later. "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day," Hunter told ABC News at the time.
During the trial's opening statements, Hunter's defense attorney Abbe Lowell told the jury that Melissa played a crucial role in helping Hunter get sober.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The president has reportedly become increasingly concerned about his son's trial over the past several weeks, fearing that the stress of the legal battle could endanger Hunter's sobriety and regularly calling to check on him.
Last year, Hunter was also indicted on nine tax-related charges, alleging that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2016. That trial, which was originally also scheduled to begin in June, has since been delayed until September.