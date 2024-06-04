Dr. Phil Calls for President Biden to Dismiss Trump's Hush Money Conviction: 'End This Craziness and Save the Collective Soul' of America

Dr. Phil has slammed former president Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, decrying the "weaponization of our great institutions" and calling for "an end to this craziness to save the collective soul and sanity of our country," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The television personality delivered an impassioned speech on his Merit Street Media show Dr. Phil Primetime show on Monday, warning against a "tit for tat" response from the political right and declaring that "for any war to truly end, forgiveness is necessary. That is true of any war, including our current cultural war."