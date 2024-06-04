Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil Calls for President Biden to Dismiss Trump's Hush Money Conviction: 'End This Craziness and Save the Collective Soul' of America

drphil pp
Source: mega

Dr. Phil has slammed former president Donald Trump's conviction, decrying the "weaponization of our great institutions."

By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Dr. Phil has slammed former president Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, decrying the "weaponization of our great institutions" and calling for "an end to this craziness to save the collective soul and sanity of our country," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The television personality delivered an impassioned speech on his Merit Street Media show Dr. Phil Primetime show on Monday, warning against a "tit for tat" response from the political right and declaring that "for any war to truly end, forgiveness is necessary. That is true of any war, including our current cultural war."

Article continues below advertisement

"We need our Justice Department to return to the business of meting out justice and not running the political agendas of those currently in power blindly seeking convictions, warranted or otherwise, and attacking political opponents," Dr. Phil continued.

"We are not some banana republic, for god's sakes. What are we gonna do next? Have a Putin poisoning posse and start finding political opponents foaming at the mouth at home, not so mysteriously dying in their La-Z-Boy recliners? We're better than that. We must be better than that."

Article continues below advertisement
dr phil
Source: MEGA

"We need our Justice Department to return to the business of meting out justice and not running the political agendas of those currently in power blindly seeking convictions, warranted or otherwise, and attacking political opponents," Dr. Phil said.

Article continues below advertisement

"Let's be honest, this is so not just about Trump," Dr. Phil added. "If you let your hatred for Donald Trump compromise your ability to find true north on your moral compass, shame on you."

"If you let your disgust for Biden make you blind to the inevitable consequences of pursuing revenge, then god help the children who will inherit the dystopian nightmare we create."

MORE ON:
Dr. Phil
Article continues below advertisement
drphil
Source: mega

"Let's be honest, this is so not just about Trump," Dr. Phil said.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Phil insisted that he isn't advocating for either candidate but asked leaders on both sides to "pledge to end this vicious cycle right now and return us to that safe place where our institutions are no longer bastardized and weaponized but rather simply serve their intended purpose."

"The current administration could and should do the right thing: dismiss now, even now, post-conviction of a political opponent, all such lawfare and pledge to return to the normal functioning of a government rightly run," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
biden trump
Source: MEGA

Dr. Phil insisted that he isn't advocating for either candidate but asked leaders on both sides to "pledge to end this vicious cycle right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the Stormy Daniels hush money trial as "rigged" and "disgraceful" and begged the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and reverse the guilty verdict before he is sentenced next month.

Although the embattled ex-president faces up to four years in prison, he may not serve any jail time. His lawyer Alina Habba has insisted that nothing will stop the 2024 campaign — not even a jail cell.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.