Catch and Kill: ABC Spiked Explosive Documentary About JFK and Bobby Kennedy's 'Involvement' in Marilyn Monroe's Death, New Book Claims
ABC News allegedly canceled a documentary about John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy’s rumored involvement in Marilyn Monroe’s death in an effort to protect the pair’s legacies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come nearly 62 years after Monroe was found dead inside her Los Angeles home on August 5, 1962, it was revealed that ABC News canceled a 1985 TV special about the Kennedy brothers’ alleged involvement in her tragic passing at age 36.
That is the bombshell claim made by author and Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan in her new book, Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed.
According to Callahan, ABC News was scheduled to air a documentary regarding the Kennedy brothers and Monroe in 1985 but ultimately “pulled the plug” on the special just “hours before the broadcast was due to air.”
Callahan also claimed that the decision to cancel the doc was made by then-ABC News President Roone Arledge who, according to Callahan, was a “longtime of friend” of Bobby Kennedy’s wife Ethel.
Although the network’s decision to spike the Kennedy-Monroe documentary back in 1985 was met with significant public backlash, Arledge reportedly defended the decision at the time and argued that the TV special was “gossip-column stuff” that “does not live up to its billing.”
Meanwhile, Callahan also implicated the CIA and the FBI in Monroe’s August 1962 death in her new bombshell book.
Callahan claimed that the CIA and FBI not only “bugged” Monroe’s Los Angeles home in the days leading up to her sudden death, but that then-President Kennedy and his brother demanded tapes that the actress allegedly recorded during the trio’s rumored affairs.
“The FBI and the CIA, Bobby and Jack discovered, had bugged Marilyn's house and phone line without her knowledge,” Callahan wrote regarding a visit Bobby Kennedy paid to Monroe’s home one day before her death. “Bobby wasn't leaving without the tape recordings.”
“Where the f--- is it?” Bobby Kennedy allegedly demanded on August 4, 1962.
Flash forward to the next morning, and Monroe was found “face-down on her bed, nude, with her phone still in her hand.”
Documents obtained by Callahan during the composition of her new book found that Monroe called then-President Kennedy’s brother eight different times in the weeks before her death.
According to Callahan, the calls were possibly made in connection to the fact that Monroe was pregnant with Bobby’s baby.
“Former senior FBI agent James Doyle later admitted that the Bureau had been ordered to remove certain phone records,” Callahan wrote.
“Recovered in the 1980s, Marilyn's logs showed she'd called Bobby's workplace eight times between June 25th and 30th,” Callahan continued. “Reports suggest she'd had an abortion on July 20, and that the baby may have been Bobby's.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monroe was ultimately found dead on the morning of August 5, 1962. Her cause of death was ruled to be an overdose from barbiturates.