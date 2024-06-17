ABC News allegedly canceled a documentary about John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy’s rumored involvement in Marilyn Monroe’s death in an effort to protect the pair’s legacies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly 62 years after Monroe was found dead inside her Los Angeles home on August 5, 1962, it was revealed that ABC News canceled a 1985 TV special about the Kennedy brothers’ alleged involvement in her tragic passing at age 36.