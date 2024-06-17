Hillary Clinton Jokes About Losing Election in Surprise Tonys Appearance

Hillary Clinton joked about her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump during a surprise appearance at the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday.

The former Secretary of State, 76, received a standing ovation from the audience when she came out to introduce a performance from Suffs , the Broadway musical about the women's suffrage movement that she helped produce .

"I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special. I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change," the former first lady quipped in a reference to the 2016 election that drew scattered laughter from the crowd.

"I'm extremely proud of this original American musical by Shaina Taub — now a two-time Tony winner," she continued. "And of course, it is about some American originals: the suffragists who fought so valiantly for so long to give women in our country the right to vote."

"It’s almost impossible to think about what a challenge that was, but now it’s an election year, and we need to be reminded about how important it is to vote, so please welcome the company of Suffs."