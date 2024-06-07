'Pure Evil': Hillary Clinton SLAMMED for 'Stupid and Vile' D-Day Anniversary Post Aimed at Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton was criticized after she published a controversial D-Day anniversary post aimed at ex-President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Clinton’s controversial post was published on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the day Western forces stormed Normandy, France, to take down Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime and end World War Two.
But the former first lady and secretary of state raised eyebrows when she appeared to compare the storming of Normandy in 1944 to the upcoming presidential election between Joe Biden and Trump later this year.
“Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” Clinton started her X post on Thursday.
“This November,” she continued, “all we have to do is vote.”
The 2016 presidential candidate suffered immediate backlash for her D-Day anniversary post – especially because she seemingly compared ex-president Trump to Hitler.
Several users who read Clinton’s post on Thursday rushed to X to respond. They called her post “stupid,” “vile,” “sick,” and “disgusting.”
“What an enormously stupid and vile comment,” Ben Shapiro charged. “Trump is not Hitler.”
“Just pure evil,” another X user fired back. “Comparing the sacrifices of those who died to defeat Hitler and retake Europe to Democrats voting against Donald Trump. Sick and disgusting.”
“These Dems couldn't be more dramatic and deranged,” GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville fumed. “They're comparing storming the beaches of Normandy on [D-Day] to voting against Trump.”
Others condemned Clinton for “disrespecting” the nation’s World War Two heroes and veterans by using their sacrifices to launch a dig at ex-President Trump.
“How disrespectful to our WWII heroes who faced unimaginable fear with immense courage 80 years ago today,” GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn scoffed.
“To cheapen what WWII heroes did to BS garbage politics makes me sick,” combat veteran Sean Parnell lamented. “Again, WWII veterans deserve so much better than this.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clinton’s controversial D-Day anniversary post on Thursday would not be the first time she appeared to compare ex-President Trump to Hitler.
Clinton made similar remarks back in November while discussing the ramifications of a second Trump White House term.
She emphasized that Hitler was “duly elected” and how Hitler’s election in 1933 ultimately led to the start of World War Two just six years later.
“You could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected,” Clinton noted back in November. “And so suddenly, somebody with those tendencies, those dictatorial authoritarian tendencies, would be like: Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down and we’re going to throw these people in jail.”
“They didn’t usually telegraph that,” Clinton added at the time. “Trump is telling us what he intends to do.”
Clinton once again faced backlash for those comments last year – particularly because they came just days after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.
“She’s so evil,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner commented at the time. “In the middle of Israel at war with terrorists, to bring up any comparison with Hitler is just heartless.