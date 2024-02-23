'This is a Nightmare': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Trashes 'Twisted' Tommy Tuberville Over Alabama's Embryo Ruling
The cast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashed pro-life Tommy Tuberville this week over the GOP senator’s response to Alabama’s recent and controversial embryo ruling, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tuberville’s lambasted remarks came on Thursday shortly after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos have the same rights as people – a ruling that raised immediate concerns and forced in vitro fertilization clinics in Alabama to halt IVF practices.
While the Alabama senator initially touted the Alabama Supreme Court’s controversial ruling, he later flip-flopped on the issue after realizing the decision would hurt families who depend on IVF to have children.
“We need to have more kids, we need to have an opportunity to do that, and I thought this was the right thing to do,” Senator Tuberville said before being informed that the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision would have the opposite effect.
NBC’s Dana Bash later pressed the GOP senator on the issue, at which point he admitted that he supported the bill but was not “well-informed” on it.
It should be noted that there was no bill. The matter was a court ruling handled by the Alabama Supreme Court.
“Well, that’s for another conversation,” Tuberville told Bash.
Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist lampooned Tuberville on Friday morning and noted that the anti-abortion GOP senator had “no command” of the Alabama embryo and IVF issue.
“IVF gives the gift and the miracle of children to people who otherwise couldn’t have it,” Geist said. “Obviously no command of the issue.”
“He’s talking about a bill. He hasn’t read the bill. There’s no bill,” the Morning Joe co-host continued. “This is a Supreme Court ruling in the state of Alabama.”
- Pro-life Matt Gaetz Complains After Alabama Supreme Court Grants Embryos Rights of People: ‘Something is Totally Wrong’
- Mike Huckabee Claims Women Who Receive Abortions Are 'Victims' Who 'Got Talked Into' the Procedure Against Their Will
- MSNBC Star Mika Brzezinski Slams Texas AG Over 'Cruel' Threats Against Legal Abortion: 'Paxton is So Desperate to Mimic Trump'
“Totally twisted in knots there, as many Republicans have been just in the last two days on this issue.”
Brzezinski went on to emphasize that Tuberville “clearly doesn’t know what IVF is” while Scarborough compared the Alabama senator to the fictional character Forrest Gump “if he got the ball and just ran in circles.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“This is such a nightmare for Republicans politically,” Scarborough said, “and they know it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator Tuberville was not the only GOP politician to speak out after the Alabama Supreme Court’s controversial embryo and IVF ruling this week.
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz complained about the recent decision and called on Alabama to “change” the law because the “Republican Party cannot be the party against family formation.”
“I believe the Alabama law needs to change because the Republican Party cannot be the party against family formation,” Gaetz told CNN’s Abby Phillip on Thursday night. “Something is totally wrong.”
“You’re always going to find me on the side of family formation, not against family formation,” Gaetz continued. “I believe the Alabama legislature ought to amend their law so that IVF can occur safely in the Yellowhammer state.”
The Alabama Supreme Court’s controversial embryo and IVF ruling this week was a direct result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade back in June 2022.