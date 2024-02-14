Ben Shapiro Accuses Tucker Carlson of 'Simply Lying' About His Policies in Ongoing Feud Over the Middle East
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro accused Tucker Carlson of "simply lying" about his policies after the former Fox News host said he despises the Daily Wire co-founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an interview with comedian Russell Brand, Carlson expressed his disdain for Shapiro and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley for their support of American interventionism in the Middle East, which he believed put his four children's lives at risk.
Speaking about Shapiro specifically, Carlson said, "If you're playing recklessly, fast, and loose with their lives, then I have a right to despise you, and I do."
He went on to criticize Shapiro and others who casually mention the possibility of nuclear war or sending Americans to fight in the Middle East, stating that these actions have nothing to do with the prosperity and peace at home.
“Tucker is simply lying about my positions. I’ve been calling for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, freezing the lines of conflict since early on in the war. I have never called for American boots on the ground in Ukraine. Ever. I have never called for American boots to defend Israel. Ever,” Shapiro wrote to his followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Shapiro further expressed his desire to have a discussion with Carlson to address their differences. He claimed that he had invited Carlson to sit down multiple times over the past few weeks but was told that Carlson was too busy due to his foreign travel.
The Daily Wire host maintained that the offer to have a conversation remained open.
The feud between Shapiro and Carlson has been ongoing for months, with both commentators publicly criticizing each other's foreign policy positions.
In January, Shapiro criticized Carlson for "downplaying" the October 7 attack on Israel and being "disingenuous" in his attacks on the pro-Israel right. Carlson fought back, claiming that Shapiro "obviously" didn’t "care about America."
“A bit of an astonishing statement there from Tucker. I would never doubt his love for the country, even though he and I disagree wildly about a number of topics,” Shapiro told Megyn Kelly on her podcast at the time.
"First of all, he attributes to me a bunch of things that simply are not true. If anybody has listened to my show — which has a few listeners — over the course of the last several months, you’ll see that I talk about all the issues that he mentions there, including the border issue, all the time," he continued. "So he just attributes to me a bunch of views that I don’t hold and then proceeds to say that I don’t care about the country."