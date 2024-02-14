Ben Shapiro Accuses Tucker Carlson of 'Simply Lying' About His Policies in Ongoing Feud Over the Middle East

During an interview with comedian Russell Brand, Carlson expressed his disdain for Shapiro and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley for their support of American interventionism in the Middle East, which he believed put his four children's lives at risk.

Speaking about Shapiro specifically, Carlson said, "If you're playing recklessly, fast, and loose with their lives, then I have a right to despise you, and I do."

He went on to criticize Shapiro and others who casually mention the possibility of nuclear war or sending Americans to fight in the Middle East, stating that these actions have nothing to do with the prosperity and peace at home.