Hillary Clinton-Produced Entirely Female and Non-Binary Cast Play "Suffs" Struggles to Fill Broadway Seats

The play, which features an entirely female and non-binary cast, including notable names like Tony winner Nikki M. James, dives into the victories and setbacks of the ongoing fight for gender equality.

Clinton herself, one of the co-producers of Suffs, expressed her deep connection to the play's narrative, stating to the Associated Press, "I see it as relevant today. We have a lot of challenges in our country."

"I know how important it is to have relationships with the people you’re working for, as you’re taking risks and you’re doing things that have never been done," she explained. "Whether it’s running for president in my case or having a march on Washington in 1913 to try to convince the president and the Congress to adopt the amendment to let women vote."

Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, is another producer on the three-hour-long stage play.