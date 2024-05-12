Hillary Clinton-Produced Entirely Female and Non-Binary Cast Play "Suffs" Struggles to Fill Broadway Seats
The Broadway box office numbers show the Hillary Clinton-produced stage play Suffs struggling to sell tickets a month before the Tony Awards.
The play, which delves into the women's suffrage movement of the early 1900s, is facing challenges in filling theater seats, ranking it at the bottom in terms of capacity among the current Broadway productions.
"The Broadway League" disclosed that during that particular week, "Suffs" only peaked at 81% capacity across eight performances, placing it in the bottom eight productions for that category. This accounts for the bottom 23% of all 35 shows on Broadway for the week.
According to the outlet, the shows outperforming Suffs include the hit show Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, and classics like Romeo & Juliet, Sweeney Todd and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
These lackluster numbers are especially disheartening considering it is a relatively new show, having just opened on Broadway last month.
The play, which features an entirely female and non-binary cast, including notable names like Tony winner Nikki M. James, dives into the victories and setbacks of the ongoing fight for gender equality.
Clinton herself, one of the co-producers of Suffs, expressed her deep connection to the play's narrative, stating to the Associated Press, "I see it as relevant today. We have a lot of challenges in our country."
"I know how important it is to have relationships with the people you’re working for, as you’re taking risks and you’re doing things that have never been done," she explained. "Whether it’s running for president in my case or having a march on Washington in 1913 to try to convince the president and the Congress to adopt the amendment to let women vote."
Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, is another producer on the three-hour-long stage play.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former first lady Michelle Obama was accused of "overshadowing" Clinton's new play by supporting Alicia Key's new musical.
"Michelle knew exactly what she was doing when she decided to throw her support behind Alicia Keys' competing Broadway show, Hell's Kitchen, just across the street from Hillary's production," an insider snitched to the National Enquirer.
On April 22, Obama praised Keys and her new musical in an Instagram post for all of her 57.2 million followers to see. Michelle shared several snaps from the show, including a star-studded group photo with Keys and her mother, Terria Joseph, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Swizz Beatz.
"@AliciaKeys, you’ve done it again! I absolutely loved every second of @HellsKitchenBway and found myself singing and dancing the entire night," Michelle wrote in the caption.