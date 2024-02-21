Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss 'Angry' at Tom Sandoval for Suggesting They Had Romeo and Juliet Pact
It's not a good week to be Tom Sandoval. Hours after the Vanderpump Rules star compared Scandoval to O.J. Simpson's murder trial and the killing of George Floyd, Raquel Leviss started taking shots at her ex-fling over another incident where he stuck his foot in his mouth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leviss, whose months-long affair with Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back sparked one of the largest scandals in reality TV history, did not hold back when she discussed his accusations that they were "literally debating on f------- killing ourselves" over the cheating backlash.
“He made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ love story. That really angered me," she said on Monday's episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast.
The former beauty queen, 29, slammed Sandoval for “cross[ing] a boundary” when he told the world about her “personal, emotional turmoil.”
“It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore,” Leviss stated while claiming his comments forced her to go into “really deep processing” with her therapist.
“It was like, ‘Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information that was privy to only your ears?'” she continued. Leviss went on to say her "dark thoughts" were "a vulnerable topic” that wasn't meant to be shared with “Teddi [Mellencamp] and Tamra [Judge] and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast.”
“Now it’s a topic of conversation,” she added.
In December 2023, Sandoval went on Mellencamp and Judge's Two Ts in a Pod, where he claimed they had been on the phone discussing the possibility of taking their own lives.
On Tuesday, Sandoval's profile in The New York Times was published, in which he gave a delusional answer when asked why he thought the cheating scandal with Leviss got so big.
“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” the ex-SUR bartender responded. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”
Sandoval later apologized for his remarks, issuing a statement to RadarOnline.com that read, “My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”