Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss 'Angry' at Tom Sandoval for Suggesting They Had Romeo and Juliet Pact

Leviss, whose months-long affair with Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back sparked one of the largest scandals in reality TV history, did not hold back when she discussed his accusations that they were "literally debating on f------- killing ourselves" over the cheating backlash.

“He made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ love story. That really angered me," she said on Monday's episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast.