Tone-Deaf: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Compares His Affair Scandal to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd Cases

Speaking candidly — a little too candidly — with The New York Times, Sandoval had a delusional answer when he was asked why he thought the cheating scandal, famously coined "Scandoval," got so big.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”