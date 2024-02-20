Your tip
From Friends to Lovers? Florence Pugh Sparks Romance Rumors With 'Normal People' Star Paul Mescal in London

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Florence Pugh's relationship with Normal People actor Paul Mescal might have blossomed beyond friendship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the pair shared that the spark between Pugh and Mescal is hard to ignore, claiming they were stuck like glue after the recent British Academy Film Arts Awards [BAFTAS] ceremony.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal were allegedly stuck like glue after the BAFTAS.

While the Barbie actress and Mescal, both 28, have been pals for years, their inner circles wouldn't be shocked if they turned out to be more, said an insider, especially now that they are both single at the same time.

Their friendship has recently raised eyebrows amongst those close to them, reported The Sun, with eyewitnesses claiming they made a beeline for one another after the BAFTAS in London over the weekend.

Pugh looked like an angelic goddess, hitting the award show after-parties in a stunning white white dress with lace cut-outs. The Oppenheimer actress showed plenty of skin with a high slit and low neckline. She paired the look with an oversized feather coat that hung off her shoulders.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Friends say their spark is hard to ignore, adding no one would be surprised if they started dating.

Pugh wore her blonde locks slick back with a retro wave and kept the makeup minimal. She smiled and posed for photographers before heading to two after-parties and winding up with Mescal. Her first stop was the NoMad Hotel for the Universal bash.

Pugh was later spotted at Chiltern Firehouse for Netflix's party, where Mescal was already enjoying the festivities with stars like Rosamund Pike, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Lily James.

“Florence and Paul move in the same circles and have been mates for some time," one insider told the outlet. “If their friendship moved into something more romantic no one would be surprised.”

This isn't the first time that Pugh and Mescal have been linked. They were spotted having dinner in New York City together just last week.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The timing couldn't be more perfect if they decide to take their friendship to the next level. Pugh recently made headlines after her breakup with photographer Charlie Gooch in October after more than a year of dating.

Mescal is single, too, signing up on a dating app after his split from Phoebe Bridgers.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paul is single, too, following his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers.

Pugh's hectic Hollywood career was reportedly the reason behind the breakup with Gooch.

“Florence and Charlie had known each other for years and things turned romantic at the end of last year," an insider told The Sun months ago. “But it hasn’t lasted. Florence’s schedule is so busy and there were other factors at play. She eventually ended it over the summer."

They also shared there were "no hard feelings" between the two.

