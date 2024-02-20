Home > Misc Best Crypto Betting Sites For the US: Top 10 Bitcoin Sportsbooks For BTC Bets [2024] By: Radar Staff Feb. 20 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

If you are interested in sports and you enjoy gambling: this list of the best crypto sports betting sites is perfect for you. Our team has done exhaustive research gathering all the information you need to know from the best Bitcoin sportsbooks currently available - TG.Casino being the best option for players from the US. You will know why in the details of each crypto betting site below!

Top 10 Crypto Betting Sites For the US

Choosing the right crypto sports betting sites can be an overwhelming task due to all of the options that exist nowadays. However, we have selected the 10 best crypto sports betting sites that we consider are the most safe and offer excellent bonus deals: TG.Casino - Best Crypto Sports Betting Site Operated By Telegram Lucky Block - The Higher Welcome Bonus Up to $10,000 Wild.io - Great Crypto Betting Site With Weekly Tournaments Vave - Widest Gaming Library +6000 With Numerous Sports Games Betplay - Casino With The Most Complete VIP Program JackBit - New Crypto Betting Site Best For Sports Tournaments ReelCrypto -Best Promotions, Rewards and Cashbacks for New and Usual Gamblers Casinobit - Great Welcome Bonuses Deals Betfury - Great Crypto Betting Site With The Most Exclusive Games FortuneJack - Best For High Rollers With 100 Free Spins Welcome Bonus

#1. TG.Casino - Best Crypto Sports Betting Site Operated By Telegram Pros 100% anonymous via the Telegram app

Accepts diverse cryptocurrency tokens

Does not need an identity verification

Has its own cryptocurrency $TGC

200% welcome bonus Cons Does not have a loyalty program You can only use it through your mobile device TG Casino is our top best crypto betting site, it was established in 2023, newly casino online, and it holds a license operated by Curacao Gaming. TG.Casino ranks among the top bitcoin sports betting sites, known for its instant payouts among the best online casinos. You can access this casino without a VPN, which makes it a great advantage compared to other crypto sports betting sites. It presents an user-friendly interface that allows players to directly access TG.Casino through their Telegram app, without creating an account or having to verify their identity.

TG Casino offers a wide gaming library: over 300 casino games, including slots, poker game, blackjack, roulette, and other table games and, of course, esports. When players sign up on TG Casino, they receive a generous 200% deposit match up to 10 ETH. This sportsbooks crypto site accepts transactions with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Bonk and more. This crypto sports betting site introduces its own cryptocurrency token, $TGC, which is currently available for presale. Using $TGC enables players to get a 25% cashback on all losses, making it a feature to remark.

#2. Lucky Block - The Higher Welcome Bonus Up To $10,000 Pros: It offers a welcome bonus of 200% up to $10,000 plus 50 free spins

It has a great variety of sports

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Plenty of casino classic games, slots, and live dealer tables

No withdrawal limit Cons: Depending on the geographic location, it may ask for a VPN

Not all of the games offered have the option to play with crypto LuckyBlock, the second of our crypto sports betting sites list, offers more than 4,000 games, like classic casino games, video slots, crash games and the sports catalog has 30 different sports to choose from. LuckyBlock stands out from other crypto sports betting sites with the extensive selection of games.

This casino online provides 24/7 live chat support in case you ever need help with some issue on your playing experience. It also supports over 10 cryptocurrencies for depositing and withdrawing, including Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum and Litecoin, but also Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Bonk. That’s not all: payouts are processed within a day, with most withdrawals completing in less than half an hour. One of the special features of this crypto casino online is that it has its own crypto currency token, $LBLOCK, which positions LuckyBlock among the best crypto betting sites with their own digital coin. Regarding bonuses, new gamblers on the site can take advantage of a great welcome bonus - deposit to get a 200% match up to $10,000 plus 50 free spins, which we believe is a great deal to take. This feature makes LuckyBlock one of the crypto sportsbook sites which provide high bonuses.

#3. Wild.io - Great Crypto Betting Site With Weekly Tournaments Pros Very easy registration process

Extended selection of games

Good design and easy-to-navigate interface

Daily and weekly promotions for returning players Cons Your identity might be required for withdrawals The number three on our best crypto gambling sites goes for Wild.io, which has competitive odds, it offers weekly tournaments to earn cash prizes and promotions for regular users. One feature that makes this casino stand out is its privacy and anonymity policy. It implements privacy measures to protect user information and maintain a secure gaming experience.

On the other side, Wild.io offers 24/7 live chat customer support, giving players the assistance they deserve, and any time they have an issue with their gambling performance. The gaming library is really interesting and offers almost 3,000 games to gamble and enjoy in a safe and secure way. Wild.io offers a great and generous welcome bonus package that extends over your first 4 deposits, with a 40x wagering requirement applicable to the bonus amount. These bonus deals could take you up to 10 BTC, and the most important thing to know is that transactions, like withdrawals or deposits are processed within minutes. We would like to remark that it accepts several cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, ADA, LTC, SOL, BNB, or TRX. And if you prefer to use other payment methods, they also accept VISA and Mastercard debit and credit cards.

#4. Vave- Widest Gaming Library +6000 With Numerous Sports Games Pros: Great customer support

Intuitive and appealing design

Extensive catalog of more than 6,000 games

Massive selection of big sports games Cons: Limited cryptocurrencies accepted

It is not accessible from certain countries and regions VAVE Casino is a gambling crypto site with a license from Curacao Gaming Authority, which gives this site a legit and secure environment. It gathers a wide variety of sports betting options, such as football, baseball, tennis, volleyball, basketball, ice hockey, handball, or even darts. VAVE casino also offers eSports, where players can bet on popular tournaments and events of mainstream titles like VALORANT, League of Legends, Overwatch.

This crypto gambling site also offers an extensive section of poker games, with numerous versions available, including Texas Hold’em classics and variations like Triple Edge Poker, Caribbean Poker, Oasis Poker, and video poker. One feature to highlight is that it does not provide a conventional welcome bonus; but instead it offers a Casino Cashback Bonus that is as equally as interesting: crypto gambling players have to register and deposit a minimum of 20 USDT. After gambling on any popular slot game, they can receive 100% cashback each week, so it works as an alternative to the typical deposit match bonus.

#5. Betplay - Casino With The Most Complete VIP Program Pros: It supports several cryptos

Interesting selection of games

Offers a sports betting section to gamble on your favorite teams

It presents a loyalty program Cons: It requires a VPN from some locations

It does not have a chat customer support Betplay takes place in the fifth position of our best crypto sports betting sites. It was launched in 2016 and it offers a VIP program that rewards dedicated players with exclusive benefits. The program consists of four levels, which provides higher withdrawal limits, personal management of the account and exclusive bonuses and promotions.

It offers a 100% welcome bonus up to €100 and 100 free spins on popular slots to new players, with a minimum deposit of €20 and 40x wagering requirements. On top of it, there's a 10% cashback program. This crypto gambling site has a varied game selection, which includes live dealer games, slots, table games, and many classic casino games. The software providers are some of the most renowned companies like Microgaming, Ezugi, Netent and iSoftGaming, which ensures quality gaming. It also presents a strong sportsbook, enabling the player to bet on sports and events such as American football, basketball, rugby, tennis, soccer, table tennis, handball and more. Their sports betting section is user-friendly and offers great deals. Now let’s talk about the payment methods. Betplay supports multiple cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, XMR, LTC, USDT, TRX, DOGE, BNB, to name some. Although gambling with bitcoins might be the most popular, having the ability to bet using alternatives is a nice touch.

#6. JackBit - New Crypto Betting Site Best For Sports Tournaments Pros: Anonymous Sportsbook Crypto Site

Fast payouts

+10 cryptocurrencies accepted

It presents a very complete sportsbook that includes esports Cons: Welcome bonuses are lower than competitors

Restricted from some locations

Jackbit Casino stands for the sixth position in our article, as one of the best crypto sports betting sites. It offers almost 6000 different slots provided by well-known software providers like Pragmatic Play, Net’ent, EvoGaming, and Microgaming. Also, live casino at Jackbit offers over 200 live casino games which are available to gamble on. Regarding the sportsbook, you can choose different kinds of sports such as football, tennis, horse racing, baseball, handball, rugby, ice hockey, boxing and many more. And it also has a special section where you can bet on live games and well-known leagues like UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.

Jackbit supports a wide array of popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, Solana, Ripple, BNB, Tron, Dogecoin and many others, so players can choose the one of their preference. At the moment of this article, we found that Jackbit doesn’t have an interesting and typical welcome bonus package, but it does offer several bonuses and promotions. They are different from other crypto gambling sites: they have a “3+1 Freebet”, Bet Insurance, free spins, and free bets. Not bad, right? If you are interested in diving into new casinos, Jackbit is for you. It is 100% anonymous, so you do not need to give personal details or enter information like your address or name.

#7. ReelCrypto - Best Promotions, Rewards And Cashbacks For New And Usual Gamblers Pros: Great selection of games from reputable software providers

It offers to double the first deposit: up to $10,000

Fast payouts

Accepts a diverse array of cryptocurrencies Cons: Restrictions to some locations in Europe and Asia Does not offer a live-chat customer support Reel Crypto Casino boasts an extensive game catalog with over 3,000 titles from top software providers like Betsoft and Play'n GO. Their gaming library includes a diverse range of slots, table games, live dealer games, and specialty games. It also presents an eSports section and 36 different sports markets to gamble on. This includes basketball, American football, Formula 1, rugby, athletics, boxing, MMA and soccer.

This crypto betting site offers a VIP program that rewards Bitcoin gambling fans with exclusive benefits, such as faster withdrawals, higher betting limits, personalized customer support, and access to exclusive promotions and tournaments. When you start gambling on Reel Crypto Casino you are able to access to an exciting welcome package of a 100% match bonus up to $10,000 on their first deposit, followed by a 50% match bonus up to $500 on their second deposit, and a 25% match bonus up to $250 on their third deposit. These welcome bonuses and rewards are one of the higher of the crypto sports betting sites that we researched, so choosing Reel Crypto Casino is a great idea. Other rewards and promotions on this platform include daily cashback, weekly reload bonuses, free spins, and loyalty points. We are very impressed by all of the promotions and rewards they offer to their users.

#8. Casinobit - Great Welcome Bonuses Deals Pros: Gaming library from well-known software providers

24/7 customer support

It accepts several cryptocurrencies

Fast withdrawals Cons: Not the most diverse offering of sports games CasinoBit is the next site that we include in our article and that we recommend giving a try. It offers a great range of games from renowned software providers such as Evolution, Betsoft, and Ezugi; which includes blackjack, live dealer games, video poker, roulette, slots, bingo and poker. It also presents a great sportsbook where you can choose the one of our preference.

CasinoBit provides 24/7 customer support. This is a great feature to take into account when choosing the best crypto site for you. You can contact them via email or via online form. They give fast responses and we find that they are very kind when resolving the problems. This crypto gambling site provides new players a great welcome bonus. On the first deposit, you will take advantage of a 110% match up. The second deposit will be matched by 80$ and the third deposit will be matched by 55%. This is a very interesting deal! Regarding payment methods, CasinoBit accepts cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether, LTC. So this stands as a great crypto sportsbook site. It is important to mention that the withdrawal times are speedy – in most cases, the transfers take about an hour. The longest you’ll ever have to wait for your funds is 24 hours. So it is pretty much a fast transaction, in comparison to other competitors.

#9. Betfury - Great Crypto Betting Site With The Most Exclusive Games Pros: It has its own cryptocurrency called $BFG.

It offers classic casino games and a massive extension of sports options to bet, including live betting.

It has three welcome bonus, all of them very interesting

It presents a VIP program with rewards and exclusive promotions for players Cons: To qualify to the VIP program you need to achieve an specific rank BetFury is a crypto sportsbook casino with Curacao license, which has more than 8,000 games and great bonuses for players. It even offers its own token, $BFG, and it gives players the possibility of earning rewards on the money in their gambling account. It was launched in 2019 on the TRON blockchain.

On the gaming offer you can find several games provided by renowned software companies like Pragmatic Play and Spinomenal. This crypto gambling site also created its own software provider: BetFury-branded games, which are games that players can’t find anywhere else. It makes this site a very unique gambling crypto site. BetFury has different kinds of games such as live dealer tables and games, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, keno, crash, to name some. Of course, it offers a massive sportsbook where you can bet on sports such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, golf, boxing, cricket, rugby. And you can bet on live betting matches and try your luck with football predictions. Let’s go now into the bonuses and promotions. BetFury offers three welcome bonus packages that players can choose from, according to their interests and preferences. The three of them have interesting points and features, and each of them includes up to 12 individual bonuses that cover deposit matches and free spins. The bronze welcome bonus offers $500 + 600 free spins, the silver welcome bonus offers $2,500 + 800 free spins to new players, and the gold welcome bonus offers $3,500 + 1,000 free spins: pretty good, right?

And that’s not all - it also provides $6,000 weekly in free bets, so BetPlay really knows how to attract gamblers and new players. Besides this, BetPlay presents a great VIP program which players are able to access when they achieve a rank of 10 to qualify. This VIP program gives promo codes, personalized deposit bonuses and a sports betting bonus. So this programa really covers it all. This crypto casino online accepts more than 40 cryptocurrencies like EThereum, Tron, Polygon, Bitcoin, Solana, Tether, Litecoin and many more. Payouts are completed within 10-15 minutes.

#10. Fortunejack - Best For High Rollers With 100 Free Spins Welcome Bonus Pros: Great extended selection of games: classic casino games and different kinds of sports.

Easy-to-navigate interface and nice design

Different bonuses on your deposits Cons: Not the best welcome bonus, when we compare to other crypto gambling sites The last, but not less important, from our list of best crypto sports betting sites is Fortunejack. There are plenty of things to mention about this casino online. First of all, we found that it is easily accessible and neatly organized which makes navigation very smooth. It presents helpful filters and search bars that allow users to find what they want. This casino provides excellent and enjoyable games, exciting promotions and easy and fast transactions. We will let you know the details of this crypto gambling site.

Regarding the games presented in FortuneJack, we can say that we were really impressed by the amount and the quality of them. The offer consists of around 3,000 games divided into different categories.You will find slots, classic table games, card games, scratch cards, video poker and live casino. All of them are provided by great companies such as Endorphina, iSoftBet, Playson, Yggdrasil or NetEnt. The sports betting section is also an interesting and exciting part of the portfolio. For example, there are soccer, snooker, ice hockey, basketball, golf, e-sports, badminton and various types of US sports. Soccer bets are particularly popular.

FortuneJack rewards new players who register on the gambling site with a generous welcome bonus of 100 free spins. To get these spins, you need to confirm your account, including your email address and phone number, within 7 days of registration. It is important to remark that this site is not 100% anonymous, but it does use 2-factor authentication and modern SSL encryption so you can rest assured that your data is completely secure and safe. This crypto sportsbooks gambling site offers also a deposit bonus extending over the first 4 deposits and bringing rewards in a total of 6 BTC. This offer is only available for newly registered users. First deposit gives you a 110% bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 250 free spins, the second deposit provides a 100% bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins, the third deposit presents a 100% bonus up to 1.5 BTC and the fourth deposit implies 100% bonus up to 1.5 BT.

How We Rank The Best Crypto Betting Sites For USA

We know that getting to the right and best crypto sports betting site can be very challenging: so many crypto casinos online emerge and grow every year making the search an overwhelming road. And also, if you are not into the crypto casinos scenario, it is very difficult to know the features to consider when choosing the best one. You can rest assured that any of the casinos on this list gather all the considerations to have an enjoyable and safe gambling time. Now let’s talk about the aspects that we took into account when ranking the bitcoin sports betting sites.

Legit License Some of the aspects that makes a crypto betting site one of the best is that it holds a legit license. We only picked the sportsbook gambling sites that are regulated and licensed by reputable gambling authorities. And that’s not all: we also evaluated their security and safety because we believe it is an important characteristic to consider when choosing the best crypto betting site. Customer Support This point is an important key to have a great and enjoyable gambling experience. This implies a line of communication between the crypto betting site and the player. When choosing the best crypto sports betting site, it makes the difference if you receive effective support that resolves issues promptly and fastly, ensuring a smooth and nice gaming experience. It also makes players feel valued because their inquiries are heard and it helps increase the trust and liability of the gambling site. Plus, users of the crypto casino online feel safe and comfortable which makes those gamblers to come back to that betting site.

Welcome Bonus And Promotions We believe that the crypto gambling experience really improves when the crypto betting site offers great welcome bonuses to new players. This one is an important point to highlight, which makes your gaming more interesting. Welcome bonuses have a direct impact on your possibility to earn and duplicate your winnings. The same happens if the gambling site provides rewards, promotions and cashbacks; this definitely increases the excitement and thrill of the bitcoin casinos and sportsbooks betting experience. Promotions not only work as a hook for gamblers, but also it contributes to users and encourages them to play and receive earnings that they deserve.

Cryptocurrencies Accepted We acknowledge the importance of offering a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies, being this payment method one of the growing methods on the gambling scene and also one of the favorites of the casino’s players. Cryptocurrencies enable players to seamlessly deposit, wager, and withdraw funds using their preferred digital assets. Besides gambling with Bitcoins, popular crypto assets include Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Solana, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Monero, to name some of them.

Easy-To-Navigate And Attractive Design Of The Crypto Betting Site It is not just a matter of aesthetics, which we believe is important that the players find attractive the crypto sports betting sites that they choose; but also the design of the best crypto sportsbooks might be appreciated as functional and easy-to-navigate. It is essential in today's on-the-go culture, that gamblers enjoy crypto betting sites which are intuitive and easy to access to their favorite games and features. These sites, like the ones on this list of crypto gambling sites, present different platforms where you can play, such as mobile devices and desktop computers, which generate more engagement and loyalty. Sites that perform seamlessly across multiple devices ensure that players have a consistent and enjoyable experience. This adaptability expands the casino's reach, making it accessible to users who play from different parts of the world and who also are able to play anytime, increasing the potential for higher revenue.

Game Library Players of crypto sports betting sites will always choose casinos where the gaming library is wide and diverse. This is a crucial factor when choosing the best crypto betting site. It enhances player engagement and satisfaction by providing a captivating and immersive gaming experience. Players are more likely to remain loyal to a sports betting site that offers a diverse range of games, which include slots. live dealer games, poker, roulette, and of course, our principal theme: different kinds of sports. A wide gaming library attracts new players and increases the cryptocurrency gambling platform’s revenue generation. Responsible Gaming To rank the best crypto sports betting sites in our article, we examined their flexibility in terms of betting possibilities. All of the casinos referred on our list have trust and transparency policies contributing a great level of gambling performance. To sign up and gamble on a responsible crypto sports betting site makes a major engagement from users and liability.

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites: How To Use BTC?

If you are interested in gambling online, you should know that the growing payment method of the last few years is cryptocurrency. When we did our research of the best crypto sports betting sites, we carefully selected the ones that operate and accept several cryptocurrencies. There are several advantages that we will detail below, like the safety and secure gambling experiences they provide. It is important that you make sure that you own a crypto. You can buy digital coins using different crypto exchanges, and some online casinos even have integrated this function into their platforms. After you sign up at a sports betting site, you can make a deposit and start gambling and playing on the sports betting section, choosing the sport that you love.

Crypto Betting vs. Traditional Betting

Cryptocurrencies have been, in the last years, the favorite payment method among players from all over the world. We will now explain to you why this payment method is chosen over other methods like credit cards or bank transfer. Advantages Of Cryptocurrency Betting Provably Fair: Crypto betting uses provably fair algorithms, which ensures trust and transparency in the betting transaction and results.

No Limits: Cryptocurrencies do not have geographical borders, so anyone from all over the world can access betting platforms.

Faster Transactions: Crypto transactions are extremely faster than traditional methods, which enables quicker deposits and withdrawals. And this is one of the points that gamblers consider when gambling with cryptos.

100% Anonymous: Cryptocurrencies offer a level of privacy which is not found in traditional betting, because personal information, like address or name, is not attached to transactions.

Lower to Zero Fees: Transaction fees are really lower or do not exist because there are no intermediaries, so crypto betting is really worth the try.

Disadvantages Of Crypto Betting Unstability: Cryptocurrencies are very volatile, their valu do not maintain for long periods, which could affect your winnings and earnings. Take this into account when entering the crypto sports betting sites.

Complexity: If you choose to use cryptocurrencies you should know that it is important that you are aware and know some technical knowledge, which could cause difficulties for beginners. Advantages Of Traditional Betting Stability: Traditional currencies are highly more stable than cryptocurrencies, which enable players to predict outcomes in betting.

Ease of Use: It is really easy to start gambling using traditional betting because it does not require understanding new technologies or technical information around them.

Disadvantages Of Traditional Betting Higher Fees: Traditional betting includes higher fees because there are intermediaries like banks which have payment processing costs.

Slower Transaction: Traditional betting often involves significantly slower deposit and withdrawal times compared to crypto betting.

Accessibility: Traditional betting can be restricted in some locations, which limits participation from many parts of the world. We know that both methods have their pros and cons, but we believe that cryptocurrencies are a great alternative to traditional betting, because they provide faster transactions, anonymity, lower costs and no area restrictions. That is why we highly encourage you to buy cryptocurrencies for your gambling experience.

Best Cryptocurrencies To Gamble With In Crypto Sports Betting Sites

We will now show the most popular cryptocurrencies to gamble with in crypto sportsbook betting sites. Whether you do not have information at all or if you think that cryptocurrencies are not a safe way to play on casinos online, below we will give you the details of each crypto in order to clear the payment scenario for you. Bitcoin Bitcoin is, without a doubt, the most popular crypto banking option. It is one of the most stable cryptocurrencies so we believe it is the choice for those players who are new in this casino online area. You will not put yourself at risk using it, as its value does not drop like other cryptos.

USD Tether USD Tether, the next crypto we will like to talk about, is related to the US Dollar’s value, so the risk of losing money is much lower than Bitcoin - this is a great advantage of this method. That is why many people who want to gamble online on sports betting sites with crypto deposits choose it. As they will not get involved in the value-dropping, they definitely opt for Tether. Ethereum Another one of the most popular options in crypto sports betting is Ethereum. This is the second most stable cryptocurrency, after Bitcoin, and it is accepted by all of the crypto sports betting websites that we mentioned in this article. Anyway, You should take into account that there will be a slightly higher chance of gaining or losing money on its value.

Ripple Ripple is one of the alternative digital coins. This cryptocurrency has a value which fluctuates in price a lot more than the other cryptos that we mentioned before. It is a fact that you could end up making some money, but you should know that you will put yourself at more risk, so be careful at the amount you will gamble and be responsible for your decisions. Bitcoin Cash This one, the last one from our list, is a little more volatile than regular bitcoin. Some users prefer to use Bitcoin Cash instead of regular Bitcoin. The good thing about this cryptocurrency is that transaction times are lower, so you could get payouts even faster than other alternatives.

Top Crypto Sports Betting Sites Options - Quick Comparison

We will now give you a fast comparison for you to check the best crypto sports betting sites of your preference. Let’s dive into a fast review and choose the best one that suits you! #1. TG Casino: This anonymous sports betting site is a very interesting choice. This casino online is operated by Telegram so you can access it through this app. It accepts diverse cryptocurrencies which gives users the possibility to opt for any of them, and it also presents its own cryptocurrency token: $TGC. If you use this token, you can get generous benefits and excellent rewards. TG Casino does not need identity verification, which makes this sports gambling site an excellent place to play safe and have privacy. The welcome bonus that TG Casino provides to new players on the site is 200%, which is a very great deal. The feature that we found that may not be the best is that you can only use it through your mobile device.

#2. LuckyBlock: LuckyBlock is our second best crypto sports betting site, which offers a great welcome bonus of 200% up to $10,000 and in addition, 50 free spins. Very interesting feature for those who want to get into the sports casino online betting. The gaming library and sportsbooks are varied and they are all from renowned software providers, so the quality is ensured. LuckyBlock, of course, accepts cryptocurrencies; and one thing to say is that not all of the games, by the time of this article, have the option to play with crypto. #3. Wild.io: The next crypto gambling site is Wild.io. We highly recommend this casino because of its really easy registration process, and the interface gives the users a smooth navigation. It offers a great and numerous selection of games which includes live casino games, classic table games and sports betting games. One feature to highlight is its weekly and daily promotions for returning players. Wild.io may require gamers identity for withdrawals: take this into account if you choose this crypto betting site.

#4. VAVE: The fourth position of our list is for VAVE, which stands for offering great customer support and an intuitive web design. VAVE provides more than 6,000 games where you can choose classic casino games or you can bet on your favorite sports. Some points to consider are that they do not accept all of the cryptocurrencies, so you should check which of them are accepted specifically, and also it may not be available in some countries and locations. #5. Betplay: And to close up with this comparison, BetPlay is another crypto sports betting site that you should consider before making your choice. This casino online accepts many cryptocurrencies, it provides its users a wide selection of games, all of them very exciting and enjoyable, and it has a sports betting section which has several sports. It may require a VPN from some locations, which we believe is a considerable aspect to know.

Why Use The Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites

If you are still doubting about getting into the excitement of the crypto sports betting sites, then you should read below the reasons to get into business. Lower Transaction Fees: As there are no intermediaries and associated costs, sports betting with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies involves lower transaction fees or maybe no transaction fees compared to traditional betting methods.

Anonymity: Bitcoin sportsbook betting offers a higher level of privacy compared to traditional betting. Most crypto sports betting sites do not require personal identification.

Faster Transactions: The speed of transactions is one of the most significant features of crypto sports betting. Withdrawing winnings from crypto sports betting sites is typically quicker than from traditional betting sportsbooks.

Our Final Thoughts About Best Crypto Betting Sites For USA

The crypto casinos online that we have mentioned in this article are all great choices if you are thinking of signing up to a gambling site. We believe these crypto betting sites have all the requirements for an enjoyable and safe experience: they all hold legit licenses, have an encryption site, offer really exciting games and also provide to their users interesting and generous bonuses and promotions. Our rigorous selection will help you choose the best crypto sports betting sites that suit you. If none of the best crypto betting sites that we detailed is the one that suits you, you can check on this other list, where you will find other crypto casinos, according to bitcoinist.com. Anyway, we encourage you to pay attention to all the details we have mentioned of each gambling site, choose the best for you and start gambling right away!

Frequently Asked Questions About Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites In 2024

Is It Safe to Gamble at Crypto Sports Betting Sites? Definitely it is. All the bitcoin sports betting sites of this article have been analyzed and all of them are safe. They all have licenses to operate in the gambling business and also all the crypto sites provide games from renowned software providers. If you want to start playing, we recommend you to choose some of the list mentioned in this article. Which Is The Best Currency That I Can Use In a Crypto Sports Betting Site? The best crypto that you can use, according to our research, is Bitcoin and Tether. We found that these are cryptos that are accepted in all of the gambling sites, so it is sure that you will be able to gamble online with them. If you want to use another currency, check on each website to be sure that they accept the crypto of your preference. Which Are The Cryptos Accepted For Gambling? The cryptos accepted on the bitcoin sportsbooks that we mentioned in this article are the following: BTC, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Tether. It is important to remark that cryptocurrencies guarantee safety when it comes to gambling.

What Are The Disadvantages of Using Cryptocurrencies On Gambling? One thing that we need to mention is that cryptocurrencies, apart from being a great safe way for gambling, are extremely volatile. It is an unstable holding, so you should be absolutely careful when you start playing on bitcoin sportsbooks sites. Plus, the act of crypto gambling can create an illusion of thinking that there are plenty of them, leading to imprudent losses. What Are The Games Offered In The Best Crypto Sports Sites? All of the best crypto sportsbooks sites that we talked about in this article offer sports games such as tennis, football, basketball, volleyball, golf, horse racing and hockey. They also have the feature of choosing a live game, for a more exciting gambling experience.