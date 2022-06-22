‘Elvis Was The Love Of My Life, Truly’: 50 Years After Their Split, Priscilla Presley Reveals She Never Stopped Loving The King

As anticipation grows ahead of the release of Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic on Friday, one woman who has already given her approval of the movie is ex-wife Priscilla, who declared this week that Elvis would have “loved” the film.

It's no surprise that Elvis and Priscilla, 77, remain connected even 45 years after his sudden death from heart failure at age 42. The legendary performer and the woman he lovingly nicknamed 'Cilla were married for only six years but shared one of America's most epic love stories.

Yet they also endured great pain. Priscilla - who fell in love with Elvis when she was just 14, married him in 1967 at 21 and left him in 1972 - tired of his obsessions and was unable to stop his downward spiral, but never stopped caring deeply for him.