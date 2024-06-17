'Seinfeld' Actor and Comedian Hiram Kasten Dead at 71

Hiram Kasten, an actor and comedian known for his appearances on sitcoms including Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Saved by the Bell, has died following a battle with prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to an obituary in the local New York paper The Batavian, Kasten died in his wife's arms on the day after their 38th wedding anniversary after "seven years of fighting through a multitude of illnesses, including prostate cancer and his lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease." He was 71.