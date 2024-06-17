Your tip
Bianca Censori Supports Kanye West's $1.3M Settlement in Disgruntled Sunday Service Dancer's Class Action Lawsuit

Bianca Censori backed Kanye West's $1.3 million settlement of a class action lawsuit brought by a disgruntled ex-Sunday Service performer.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori backed Kanye West's decision to settle a class action lawsuit brought by an ex-Sunday Service performer who accused the rapper of failing to pay him properly and forcing him to work under awful conditions.

RadarOnline.com obtained a copy of the $1.3 million settlement agreement granting payouts to hundreds of performers who took part in the Nebuchadnezzar Opera at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.

On June 14, the Australian architect and model submitted a declaration in support of the settlement agreement.

A background dancer at the concert, Michael Pearson, sued Kanye, West Brands, Very Good Touring, and AJR Films, claiming that West's staff prohibited workers from taking meal or restroom breaks, and ordered them to stand all day.

Censori, Kanye's wife since 2022, recently told the court that she was in charge of the performers at the show.

In his complaint, Pearson explained that he was paid $250 to perform at the Los Angeles event on November 23 and 24, 2019, but never received pay for overtime or other "earned wages."

He cited seven counts of alleged California labor code violations, including "unlawful and unfair business practices."

After trying unsuccessfully to have the suit tossed out, Kanye eventually agreed to hash out the dispute through private mediation with each party's attorneys. Several delays followed as the embattled musician struggled to nail down legal representation, but the mediation finally began in October 2023, and an agreement was reached weeks later.

Kanye West
Censori said she was responsible for overseeing the performers at the 2019 concert.

Censori submitted a declaration to the court on June 14 in support of the settlement, calling herself "Authorized Signatory." While she was not named as a defendant in the suit, the Australian architect and model wrote that she was "responsible for overseeing the production and the performers, dancers, and extras" at the concert.

She also asserted that her "personal knowledge" of the case would make her a competent witness if called to testify.

As part of the $1.3 million settlement, the defendants denied "any liability or wrongdoing" associated with the lawsuit, insisting that "at all times," they complied with labor laws and wage commission orders. They agreed to the settlement, Pearson's lawyer said, "solely to avoid the cost of litigation."

Kanye agreed to hash out the dispute in private mediation, and the parties agreed to the settlement in late 2023.

Ye's team agreed his employees would give payouts to "all individuals who worked as performers, vocalists, dancers, or other extras in preparation for and during" the concert, which included more than 599 employees. The money would be divvied up equally between all recipients.

While both parties agreed to these terms, a judge will have the final say on whether to approve the settlement. Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl will hear a motion for preliminary approval of the agreement on August 8.

