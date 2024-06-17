Tragic Loss: Former MLB Player Mike Brumley Killed in Multi-Vehicle Car Crash, Another Vehicle Was 'Engulfed in Flames'
Mike Brumley, a former Major League Baseball player-turned-coach, tragically died in a multi-vehicle car crash including two 18-wheelers over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
An unfortunate chain of events led up to the tragic loss of the beloved sports figure who died at 61 while two other drivers sustained injuries.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-20 West near the 21-mile marker in Hinds County on June 15 around 7 PM, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Five vehicles in total were involved in the wreck: a 2006 Toyota 4Runner, a 1998 Freighliner, a 2023 Freightliner, a 2023 Ford Maverick, and a 2019 GMC Acadia. Brumley was seated passenger in the Ford Maverick.
Authorities said the 2006 Toyota collided with the 1998 Freightliner, which then struck the 2023 Freightliner. The Toyota then crashed into the 2023 Ford Maverick.
The driver behind the wheel of the 2019 GMC "took evasive action" to avoid a collision and as a result struck a ditch in the median while the Toyota "ran off the roadway and became engulfed in flames."
The Toyota driver as well as the person who drove the Ford Maverick were transported to a local hospital while the drivers of both Freightliners and GMC were unharmed.
Brumley sadly "received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene," RadarOnline.com has learned as the Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
The former MLB star was drafted by the Boston Red Sox and also played for the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics between 1987 and 1995.
He helped out as a minor league coach and lended his skills as an instructor for the Atlanta Braves from 2018 to 2022.
Braves third baseman Austin Riley was among those who spoke out and shared their condolences. "I got a text about 2:30 this morning and I have been up since," Riley said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"There are very few people that have been role models in my baseball career, my dad being No. 1 and Mike Brumley being No. 2," he added. "I feel for his family and his kids and everybody that he was close to. This is a tragic day. Prayers out to his family. It's a tough pill to swallow."