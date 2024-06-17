The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-20 West near the 21-mile marker in Hinds County on June 15 around 7 PM, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Five vehicles in total were involved in the wreck: a 2006 Toyota 4Runner, a 1998 Freighliner, a 2023 Freightliner, a 2023 Ford Maverick, and a 2019 GMC Acadia. Brumley was seated passenger in the Ford Maverick.

Authorities said the 2006 Toyota collided with the 1998 Freightliner, which then struck the 2023 Freightliner. The Toyota then crashed into the 2023 Ford Maverick.