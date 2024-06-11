'LIGHTS ON BUT NO ONE’S HOME': Trump Campaign Mocks Biden After He Appears to Freeze at Festive Juneteenth White House Concert
A video of President Joe Biden seemingly freezing in place at a festive Juneteenth event has ignited a storm of questions, concerns, and ridicule from the right, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident took place during an early Juneteenth holiday concert at the White House on Sunday, June 10 attended by 1,700 people, including singers Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle and rapper Doug E. Fresh.
The footage, posted on social media by ex-president Donald Trump's campaign and reshared by the Republican National Committee (RNC), captures Biden standing immobile while others around him, including Vice President Kamala Harris, dance to the music.
Critics on social media pounced on the moment to question Biden's physical and mental fitness for office. "Lights are on but no one's home," the X account Trump's War Room captioned the initial post.
Conservative internet personality Mike Sperrazza remarked, "We have our first total malfunction to his brain." The controversial Libs of TikTok account added, "Biden was looking lost, staring into space like a zombie."
Several other users echoed similar sentiments, questioning the President's awareness and engagement during the event. "He has no clue why he is there," one commenter said.
Others pushed back on the narrative that Biden's stillness suggested a lack of awareness. "I do not like or support Joe Biden, but this is the most relatable he has ever been," one user wrote. "I cannot dance, and when surrounded with people who are dancing, I do exactly what he is doing here - freeze, smile and wait for it to end."
This criticism is the just the latest volley of public scrutiny directed at Biden, who at 81 years old is the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States.
Throughout his presidency, detractors have often highlighted Biden's verbal gaffes and instances of him stumbling, such as the time he tripped on the steps of Air Force One, to argue that he lacks the mental acuity required for the role.
Despite the controversy, Juneteenth celebrations continue in full swing across the nation as both candidates attempt to court black voters ahead of the presidential election in November.
The holiday, which marks the day the last slaves were freed in Texas on June 19, 1865, was officially recognized as a federal holiday when Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021.
"Black history is American history," Biden declared during the White House concert on Sunday. "The day reminds us that we have a helluva lot more work to do. Let's keep marching. Let's keep the faith."