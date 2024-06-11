'LIGHTS ON BUT NO ONE’S HOME': Trump Campaign Mocks Biden After He Appears to Freeze at Festive Juneteenth White House Concert

A video of President Joe Biden seemingly freezing in place at a festive Juneteenth event has ignited a storm of questions, concerns, and ridicule from the right, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident took place during an early Juneteenth holiday concert at the White House on Sunday, June 10 attended by 1,700 people, including singers Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle and rapper Doug E. Fresh.

The footage, posted on social media by ex-president Donald Trump's campaign and reshared by the Republican National Committee (RNC), captures Biden standing immobile while others around him, including Vice President Kamala Harris, dance to the music.