Secret Biden Focus Group Reveals President Under Intense Pressure: ‘Running out of Time to Fix Them’

Cornell Belcher, a former pollster for President Barack Obama who has conducted focus groups for BlackPAC, blamed the fragmented media landscape for contributing to the disconnect.

“It is that distinction between the MSNBC crowd and getting their political information from social media sources,” Belcher said, “That’s really the big difference. If they are watching Joy Reid, they know Biden’s accomplishments. If they are spending time in the Shade Room or a dozen other social media news sites, [they] never hear that Biden used an executive order to ban chokeholds in federal office.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) echoed Belcher's concerns, saying, "The way we communicate has changed so much that if you don’t invest earlier, it’s going to be a problem," Crockett said. "We’re not at the last minute yet, but we are in crunch time."