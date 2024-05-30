Secret Biden Focus Group Reveals President Under Intense Pressure: ‘Running out of Time to Fix Them’
Joe Biden's 2024 presidential campaign has drawn serious concern among Black leaders in the country as a focus group revealed that he was struggling to connect with voters of this demographic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Top Democrats reportedly feel that Black voters have not been informed about key policy achievements by the Biden Administration. They worry this communication gap could spell trouble for the president's reelection bid — especially in pivotal battleground states — while his opponent, Donald Trump, actively courts the Black community.
A focus group conducted by BlackPAC in North Carolina found that Black voters who supported Biden in 2020 felt he had not followed through on his promises to the community, according to Politico.
"Black Democratic operatives in the field say their research shows that the information gap problem Biden faces is severe, and that it’s causing a dip in enthusiasm," the outlet wrote.
BlackPAC Executive Director Adrianne Shropshire described this awareness pitfall, saying, "When you tell people ‘Here’s what the Biden administration has done,’ particularly related to issues the Black communities care about, people are really surprised."
Cornell Belcher, a former pollster for President Barack Obama who has conducted focus groups for BlackPAC, blamed the fragmented media landscape for contributing to the disconnect.
“It is that distinction between the MSNBC crowd and getting their political information from social media sources,” Belcher said, “That’s really the big difference. If they are watching Joy Reid, they know Biden’s accomplishments. If they are spending time in the Shade Room or a dozen other social media news sites, [they] never hear that Biden used an executive order to ban chokeholds in federal office.”
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) echoed Belcher's concerns, saying, "The way we communicate has changed so much that if you don’t invest earlier, it’s going to be a problem," Crockett said. "We’re not at the last minute yet, but we are in crunch time."
Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said he voiced his concerns about the issue directly to the campaign, telling Politico, "I know what has and hasn’t been done. I felt a level of disconnection earlier on the message, on the messengers, and on mobilization."
In response to the alarm, the Biden campaign recently launched "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" with a high-profile rally in Philadelphia. However, research suggested serious informational gaps remained.
Democratic operatives reportedly fear that Black influencers and media personalities are losing enthusiasm for Biden, and his limited unscripted appearances and interviews have made the president less accessible to voters.
W. Mondale Robinson of the Black Male Voter Project stressed the need for Biden to connect with a broader demographic, saying, "Talking to Black men at Morehouse or who own businesses isn’t reaching the majority of brothers who are sitting out elections."
Recent polling showed a significant increase in the number of Black men considering a vote for Trump. Pew Research Center noted that "while Black voters remain overwhelmingly Democratic and support Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a wide margin, Biden’s advantage among this group is not as wide as it was four years ago."
Belcher feared that Biden was running out of time to turn things around.
"If you ask what worries me most, it’s that they have a shorter runway than they think," he said.