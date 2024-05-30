Boeing Whistleblower Calls for 'Criminal Investigation': 'These Planes Are Not Safe'

A Boeing whistleblower is calling for a criminal investigation into the aircraft manufacturer in the wake of several high-profile incidents caused by safety and quality issues at the company, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ed Pierson, a former senior manager at Boeing who now serves as the director of the Foundation of Aviation Safety, told BBC Radio 4, claimed, "What really needs to happen, as we have said before, is there needs to be a full criminal investigation because these airplanes are not safe. They are still not safe," per Daily Mail.