Police Conclude Boeing Whistleblower Died by Suicide

Police have concluded their investigation into the death of a Boeing whistleblower who was found dead from an apparent suicide in March/

May 18 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Police have concluded their investigation into the death of a Boeing whistleblower who was found dead from an apparent suicide in March, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The investigation determined that longtime Boeing quality control manager John Barnett, 62, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Associated Press reports.

Barnett, a 62-year-old whistleblower, had recently filed a lawsuit against Boeing.

"Information and records reviewed during the investigation uncovered Mr. Barnett’s longstanding mental health challenges, which had intensified in connection with ongoing legal proceedings related to his whistleblower case," police said in a statement.

"We remain acutely aware of the sensitivity and public interest surrounding this case," a Charleston police spokesperson added, per CBS News. "It is important to emphasize that our investigation was guided strictly by facts and evidence while remaining undisturbed by conjecture and external pressures."

Dean allegedly questioned the standards at a plant in Wichita, Kansas in October 2022 and was fired six months later.

Barnett, who had worked at Boeing for 32 years, was found dead in his truck outside a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, where he was staying while answering questions in depositions for his whistleblower complaint ahead of a hearing scheduled for June.

Following his retirement in 2017, Barnett raised safety concerns about the aviation giant. He had filed a lawsuit against Boeing alleging that the company allowed "sub-standard" parts to be fitted onto Boeing 787 Dreamliners and put passengers at risk by overlooking safety protocols in order to cut costs.

“This is not a 737 problem – this is a Boeing problem."

“John was deeply concerned about the safety of the aircraft and flying public, and had identified some serious defects that he felt were not adequately addressed,” Barnett’s brother, Rodney, said in a family statement shortly after his death. “He said that Boeing had a culture of concealment and was putting profits over safety.”

Boeing said in a statement, "We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends."

Barnett was found dead inside his truck outside a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Mere days after Barnett's death, a Boeing 787 experienced a midair “technical event” that resulted in the injury of 50 passengers.

Another Boeing whistleblower, 45-year-old Joshua Dean, passed away from a sudden illness in May.

