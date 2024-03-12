Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Hotel Parking Lot Just Days After Testifying Against Airplane Giant; Delivered Damning Warning Over Aviation Giant’s Flagship 787 Dreamliner
In a shocking turn of events, former Boeing Quality Manager John Barnett was found dead with a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound in the parking lot of a hotel in South Carolina, RadarOnline.com can report.
Barnett, a 62-year-old whistleblower, had recently filed a lawsuit against Boeing alleging that the aviation giant was allowing “sub-standard” parts to be fitted onto Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
The suit also brought to light concerns that Boeing was overlooking safety protocols to cut costs – potentially putting passengers at risk.
Barnett's warnings seem to have been well-founded, as a Boeing 787 experienced a midair “technical event” that resulted in the injury of 50 passengers just days after Barnett’s death.
Barnett had been vocal about his apprehensions regarding the Boeing 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner models. The 32-year veteran of Boeing cited recent technical failures and production issues.
“This is not a 737 problem – this is a Boeing problem,” Barnett said back in January. “I know the FAA is going in and done due diligence and inspections to ensure the door close on the 737 is installed properly and the fasteners are stored properly.”
He continued, “But my concern is: What's the rest of the airplane? What's the condition of the rest of the airplane?”
The Federal Aviation Administration later revealed that Boeing failed a significant 33 of 89 audits during examinations of its 737 Max production – raising further concerns about the company's quality control practices.
Flash forward to Saturday, and Barnett was found dead from a suspected suicide by a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound.
Barnett was found dead inside his truck outside a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina. According to the Charleston County Coroner’s office, Barnett had passed away one day earlier on Friday.
He was in Charleston on Friday to answer questions connected to his long-running retaliation lawsuit against Boeing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing,” Boeing said in a statement shortly after the whistleblower was found dead. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boeing – which first faced scrutiny following fatal crashes involving the 737 Max in both 2018 and 2019 – once again found itself embroiled in another investigation related to recent incidents.
In January, an emergency exit door blew off a Boeing 737 Max shortly after takeoff – an incident that sparked additional concerns about the company's production standards.
Then, on Monday, 50 passengers were injured when a "technical issue" caused a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to drop mid-air during a flight from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand.
Barnett's untimely death has cast a shadow over Boeing's operations, with ongoing investigations delving into the safety of its aircraft models.
The circumstances surrounding Barnett's passing remain under investigation, and the aviation industry grapples with the aftermath of his alarming revelations.