Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Hotel Parking Lot Just Days After Testifying Against Airplane Giant; Delivered Damning Warning Over Aviation Giant’s Flagship 787 Dreamliner

In a shocking turn of events, former Boeing Quality Manager John Barnett was found dead with a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound in the parking lot of a hotel in South Carolina, RadarOnline.com can report.

Barnett, a 62-year-old whistleblower, had recently filed a lawsuit against Boeing alleging that the aviation giant was allowing “sub-standard” parts to be fitted onto Boeing 787 Dreamliners.